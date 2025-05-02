[gtranslate]
Greaser Bar’s May Lineup Brings the Heat With Rock, Punk and Chaos on Tap

by Tammy Moir

May at Greaser Bar is coming in hot with back-to-back weekends of heavy riffs, sweaty singalongs, and Brisbane’s finest emerging acts.

From midweek grunge therapy to full-blown Saturday night chaos (shoutout Spill the T Festival), there’s no shortage of live music at Meanjin’s go-to basement for all things loud – Greaser Bar.

Get down early, grab a schooner, and get ready to lose your voice.

Greaser Bar

Friday, May 2

10pm – Slythr
Main stage domination from Brissie’s sharpest alt-rock outfit.

 

9pm – Redline
Melodic chaos meets razor-tight precision.
8pm – Pleasantly Confused
The name says unsure, but their opening set is anything but.

Saturday, May 3

10pm – Veratie
A headliner that hits hard and haunts.

 

9pm – RVN//NT
A tidal wave of post-punk and alt-metal is crashing into Brisbane — Veratie’s single launch is set to shake the walls.
Get ready for a night that’s loud, raw, and completely free. Be there.

 

8pm – Twisted Lullaby
Back at Greaser and bringing the fire.

Wednsday, May 7

10pm – Redline
Brings it – because hey love music just as much as you do.

 

9pm – Takeover
A tight, commanding set every time.
8pm – Whitt’s End (Acoustic)
Raw, stripped back pop-rock power. Sing-along choruses guaranteed.

Thursday, May 8

10pm – Blackscale
Heavy. Dark. Unrelenting.
9pm – Priority Zero

 

Post-grunge with a punk edge. Have you listened to Cut Me Down yet?
8pm – Upon Pyre
Melodic heaviness to open the night.

Friday, May 9

10pm – PRESS
Bold, brash and unforgettable. Help them celebrate celebrate the release of our their new single ‘Interstellar’

 

9pm – Redline
Back again—because once isn’t enough.
8pm – Beast Machine
Punchy and loud. No apologies.

Saturday, May 10 – Spill the T Festival (Ticketed Event)

After tearing through Northern NSW, Toowoomba, Bundy, and Brissie, SPILL THE ‘T’ FESTIVAL wraps up in style at Greaser Bar on Saturday 10th May.⁠

With a lineup stacked full of local faves (yep, they all start with T), and headliners Tomohung and Tawny Hawk leading the charge, expect a full-day blitz of punk, metal and straight-up weirdness.

 

3:30pm – The Vicious Lawless
4:15pm – Terror Parade
5:00pm – The Hefties
5:45pm – The Fly Agaric
6:30pm – The Disgruntled Tax Payers
7:15pm – The Defiant Ground
8:00pm – The Bradburys
8:45pm – Tomohung

 

9:30pm – Tawny Hawk
10:15pm – Till Ya Dead

Wednesday, May 14

10pm – Hostile Architect
Built to break boundaries. Brisbane // Meanjin’s own cyberpunk electro-industrial project.

 

9pm – Chemical Prisoner
Unfiltered alt-rock energy.
8pm – Static
Ground-shaking noise to open the night.

Thursday, May 15

10pm – Munkey Town
Chaotic and charismatic.

 

9pm – Dangerfield
Rock with a wild streak.
8pm – The Basils
Indie energy done right.

Friday, May 16

10pm – Wasted
Greaser veterans bringing the fury.


9pm – Rosemine
Shoegaze meets garage rock.
8pm – The Lore
Tight and brooding.

Saturday, May 17

10pm – Dirty Hearts

 

Searing alt-rock straight from Brissie. Dirty Hearts are a four-piece band from Brisbane/Meanjin.
Wrap your ears around heir latest single, ‘Sunday Morning Anxiety,’ out now via Near Enough Records.
9pm – iiwii 

 

Genre-defying and loud.
8pm – Rainbow Skull Party
Psychedelic energy meets punk chaos.

Wednesday, May 21

10pm – Hypoallergenic
Acoustic emo perfection.

 

9pm – Thomas Hall
Introspective and raw.
8pm – Sam Wrangle
Breakup ballads and jangly guitars.

Thursday, May 22

10pm – The Chimpeltons
Indie groove with a chaotic twist.
9pm – Heavy Sunday

 

Aptly named—thunderous and moody.
8pm – Munkey Town
They’re back. Again. Yes, really.

Friday, May 23

10pm – On The Moss
Alt-rock firestarters.
9pm – JARR

 

Heavy with an edge of nostalgia.
8pm – Until
Catch them before they explode.

Saturday, May 24 – Transmission Night

 

Greaser turns up the volume on all things alt-rock.

10pm – Chavez Cartel
Catch them fresh off delivering a hella great little tour doco – post punk it its finest.

 

9:15pm – Cosmica
Atmospheric and hard-hitting.
8:15pm – Static
Back for another round.
7:15pm – Transmission Openers

Wednesday, May 28

10pm – Red Velvet Rascal
Psychedelic swirls and grungy undertones.

 

9pm – Static
A triple feature this month.
8pm – Stipulation
One to watch.

Thursday, May 29

10pm – Takeover
Commanding the night once again.
9pm – Safety Hazard

 

Meanjin-based hard rock trio. New single ‘Summer’ out now – fast, loud, and fearless. 
8pm – The Basils
Popping up all over town—and we’re here for it.

Friday, May 30

10pm – JARR
Headlining with full force.
9pm – Ashtray Avenue
Garage grit at its finest.

 

8pm – Porcelain
Smooth with a serrated edge.

Saturday, May 31

10pm – Subservia
Dark and heavy closer to the month, Subservia bring their signature grudge-punk to the stage.


9pm – The Melancholiac
Moody, emotional rock done right.
8pm – Lun4 Digital
A punchy start to the final night of May.

Greaser in May = zero skips.
Don’t just hear about it—be about it.

