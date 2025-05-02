Greaser Bar’s May Lineup Brings the Heat With Rock, Punk and Chaos on Tap

May at Greaser Bar is coming in hot with back-to-back weekends of heavy riffs, sweaty singalongs, and Brisbane’s finest emerging acts.

From midweek grunge therapy to full-blown Saturday night chaos (shoutout Spill the T Festival), there’s no shortage of live music at Meanjin’s go-to basement for all things loud – Greaser Bar.

Get down early, grab a schooner, and get ready to lose your voice.

Friday, May 2

10pm – Slythr

Main stage domination from Brissie’s sharpest alt-rock outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SLYTHR (@slythrbandofficial)



9pm – Redline

Melodic chaos meets razor-tight precision.

8pm – Pleasantly Confused

The name says unsure, but their opening set is anything but.

Saturday, May 3

10pm – Veratie

A headliner that hits hard and haunts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERATIE (@veratieband)



9pm – RVN//NT

A tidal wave of post-punk and alt-metal is crashing into Brisbane — Veratie’s single launch is set to shake the walls.

Get ready for a night that’s loud, raw, and completely free. Be there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RVNNT_AU (@rvnnt_au)



8pm – Twisted Lullaby

Back at Greaser and bringing the fire.

Wednsday, May 7

10pm – Redline

Brings it – because hey love music just as much as you do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Redline (@redlinebandau)



9pm – Takeover

A tight, commanding set every time.

8pm – Whitt’s End (Acoustic)

Raw, stripped back pop-rock power. Sing-along choruses guaranteed.

Thursday, May 8

10pm – Blackscale

Heavy. Dark. Unrelenting.

9pm – Priority Zero

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priority Zero (@priorityzero.band)



Post-grunge with a punk edge. Have you listened to Cut Me Down yet?

8pm – Upon Pyre

Melodic heaviness to open the night.

Friday, May 9

10pm – PRESS

Bold, brash and unforgettable. Help them celebrate celebrate the release of our their new single ‘Interstellar’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🅟🅡🅔🅢🅢 (@thepress.au)



9pm – Redline

Back again—because once isn’t enough.

8pm – Beast Machine

Punchy and loud. No apologies.

Saturday, May 10 – Spill the T Festival (Ticketed Event)

After tearing through Northern NSW, Toowoomba, Bundy, and Brissie, SPILL THE ‘T’ FESTIVAL wraps up in style at Greaser Bar on Saturday 10th May.⁠

⁠

With a lineup stacked full of local faves (yep, they all start with T), and headliners Tomohung and Tawny Hawk leading the charge, expect a full-day blitz of punk, metal and straight-up weirdness.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greaser Bar (@greaserbar)

3:30pm – The Vicious Lawless

4:15pm – Terror Parade

5:00pm – The Hefties

5:45pm – The Fly Agaric

6:30pm – The Disgruntled Tax Payers

7:15pm – The Defiant Ground

8:00pm – The Bradburys

8:45pm – Tomohung

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TOMOHUNG (@tomohung4305)



9:30pm – Tawny Hawk

10:15pm – Till Ya Dead

Wednesday, May 14

10pm – Hostile Architect

Built to break boundaries. Brisbane // Meanjin’s own cyberpunk electro-industrial project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOSTILE ARCHITECT (@hosarchitect)



9pm – Chemical Prisoner

Unfiltered alt-rock energy.

8pm – Static

Ground-shaking noise to open the night.

Thursday, May 15

10pm – Munkey Town

Chaotic and charismatic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munkey Town (@munkeytownbandofficial)



9pm – Dangerfield

Rock with a wild streak.

8pm – The Basils

Indie energy done right.

Friday, May 16

10pm – Wasted

Greaser veterans bringing the fury.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERMILION RECORDS (@vermilion.records)



9pm – Rosemine

Shoegaze meets garage rock.

8pm – The Lore

Tight and brooding.

Saturday, May 17

10pm – Dirty Hearts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Hearts (@dirtyheartsband)

Searing alt-rock straight from Brissie. Dirty Hearts are a four-piece band from Brisbane/Meanjin.

Wrap your ears around heir latest single, ‘Sunday Morning Anxiety,’ out now via Near Enough Records.

9pm – iiwii

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dirty Hearts (@dirtyheartsband)



Genre-defying and loud.

8pm – Rainbow Skull Party

Psychedelic energy meets punk chaos.

Wednesday, May 21

10pm – Hypoallergenic

Acoustic emo perfection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaye Manton (@hypoallergenic.music)



9pm – Thomas Hall

Introspective and raw.

8pm – Sam Wrangle

Breakup ballads and jangly guitars.

Thursday, May 22

10pm – The Chimpeltons

Indie groove with a chaotic twist.

9pm – Heavy Sunday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heavy Sunday (@heavy.sunday_)



Aptly named—thunderous and moody.

8pm – Munkey Town

They’re back. Again. Yes, really.

Friday, May 23

10pm – On The Moss

Alt-rock firestarters.

9pm – JARR

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @porcelain_aus



Heavy with an edge of nostalgia.

8pm – Until

Catch them before they explode.

Saturday, May 24 – Transmission Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Transmission (@transmissionindie)

Greaser turns up the volume on all things alt-rock.

10pm – Chavez Cartel

Catch them fresh off delivering a hella great little tour doco – post punk it its finest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chavez Cartel (@chavezcartel)



9:15pm – Cosmica

Atmospheric and hard-hitting.

8:15pm – Static

Back for another round.

7:15pm – Transmission Openers

Wednesday, May 28

10pm – Red Velvet Rascal

Psychedelic swirls and grungy undertones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Velvet Rascal (@redvelvetrascal)



9pm – Static

A triple feature this month.

8pm – Stipulation

One to watch.

Thursday, May 29

10pm – Takeover

Commanding the night once again.

9pm – Safety Hazard

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAFETY HAZARD (@safetyhazard.band)



Meanjin-based hard rock trio. New single ‘Summer’ out now – fast, loud, and fearless.

8pm – The Basils

Popping up all over town—and we’re here for it.

Friday, May 30

10pm – JARR

Headlining with full force.

9pm – Ashtray Avenue

Garage grit at its finest.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashtray Avenue (@ashtrayavenue)



8pm – Porcelain

Smooth with a serrated edge.

Saturday, May 31

10pm – Subservia

Dark and heavy closer to the month, Subservia bring their signature grudge-punk to the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by S̶U̶B̶S̶E̶R̶V̶I̶A̶ (@subservia_band)



9pm – The Melancholiac

Moody, emotional rock done right.

8pm – Lun4 Digital

A punchy start to the final night of May.

Greaser in May = zero skips.

Don’t just hear about it—be about it.