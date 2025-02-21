Get Your Punk, Rock and Everything In-Between Fix this March at Greaser 

Get greasy at Greaser this March, with an absolute onslaught of a gig lineup ready and primed just for you

Greaser has you sorted this March, with a fresh new lineup of local talent set to take up the Greaser stage.

Rested deeply in Brisbane’s cultural hub, Fortitude Valley, Greaser is the place to be this March.

With the power trio’s Ashtray Avenue and None The Wiser included, this month is kicking off Autumn in superb style. Alongside the alt-metal ballads of Twisted Lullaby, and the funk/soul quartet favourites Timothee & The Chalamets.

And we haven’t forgotten about you indie lovers, with Hatless headlining Greaser on the 15th of March. Pop/punk outfit Whitts End will also have multiple appearances throughout the month, bringing their energetic and eclectic live show to the Greaser dance floor.

Expect moshing, kicking, punching, biting, hugging, laughing, loving and whatever else your beer addled minds can conjure up.

Here’s what’s coming up:

Friday 21st of February

Kicking off a little early, we have the raw and punchy, punk-rock trio The Phosphenes opening up the night.

Following is pop, jazz and folk blend Tuesday, before the headline alt-rock act Sugar Look turns up the heat.

Saturday 22nd of February

Hardcore punk rockers Takeover set the scene, which is then taken over by rock-poppers Haret. Trash-rock trio Ashtray Avenue headline the night to get you moshing.

Thursday 27th of Feb

Josie and the Jerkoffs bring their punk fueled rage to Greaser with The Phosphenes for their second gig. Whitts End kick off their first appearance in a pop-punk ballad sure to get you to the dancefloor.

Friday 28th Feb

Whitts End backs it up as they kick it off this Friday with Dublin Rose for your indie-pop fix, both opening up the night for folk-rock fusion Lewin Grimley & The Broken Strings.

Saturday 1st March

We’re finally in March, starting off strong is hardcore punk outfit Tuesday with metal band Ascended, opening up for pop-skunk Skip The Pleasantries.

Wednesday 5th March

Funk-soul quartet Timothee & The Chalamet’s open up for a double set from groovy trio The Wilkinson Bros.

Thursday 6th March

Opening support Slym brings some heavy metal before Civil Disturbance gets you moshing. None The Wiser electrify the stage with their alt-rock prowess.

Friday 7th March

For the third day in a row, On The Moss headline this Friday night with their Brisbane indie-rock energy.

Saturday 8th March

Backlit and Aiden Night And The Revenants bring that Doom, Hardcore, Rocking energy, while alt-metal band Twisted Lullaby keep you headbanging.

Wednesday 12th March

80s-inspired Sam Wrangle opens with Thomas Hall in tow, Hypoallergenic settles you in for an emo-acoustic inspired set sure to get the tears flowing and the feelings feeling.

Thursday 13th March

Jazz fusion Pigmoth open with Neo-soul Josie Eather for Timothee & The Chalamet’s for their second appearance of the month.

Friday 14th March

Speria kick it off with Noise-rockers ThankuPlease, ending on a high note with Rock n’ Rollers Boys at The Back.

Saturday 15th March

7-piece indie rock outfit Still Full from Lunch picks up the energy, with Whitts End bringing that pop-punk fix. Hatless finishes off the night in fashion bringing back those indie vibes for a bit of a boogie.

Wednesday 19th March

Ending our gig guide strong we have Red Velvet Rascal for some psychedelic rock, with Narrow Grounds bringing us back to earth for some indie ballads. Sugarworld kick off the final headline act with a rocking good time show.

Head over to Greaser for more info.