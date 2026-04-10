Great ~ Falls return with gritty new video for ‘Radioinactive’

A heavier, sharper turn for the Naarm five-piece — and it suits them

After a couple of quiet years, Great ~ Falls are back with Radioinactive — a track that trims the fat and hits a little harder.

Built around one riff that wouldn’t let go, it’s more immediate than their past work, but still carries that familiar push-and-pull between tension and release.

Lyrically, it starts with a late-night ER moment before drifting into something bigger — a sideways look at burnout, productivity, and what it means to step back.

The video leans into that same mood. Nothing overcooked, just a clean extension of the track’s grit and restraint.

Recorded live to tape with Paul Maybury, Radioinactive feels like a band locking in together again — tighter, heavier, and a little less interested in overthinking it.

Watch the video below.