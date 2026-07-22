Greg Freeman announces new album, All Set The Bone

Greg Freeman has a lot to live up to.

What he is living up to, is the vastly well received Burnover, from 2025, which made many of the biggest ‘best of’ lists last year.

And by the sounds of it, that won’t be too hard of an ask for Freeman, who just announced All Set The Bone, his follow up to Burnover.

The fantastic and poetic lead single, ‘Indu’, is out now.

The track is accompanied by a video, which you can watch here:

Freeman started writing the album barely after he was done making Burnover.

“I had this epiphany moment where I understood what the next record should be,” he said in a statement.

“Which surprised me, because I thought it would take a lot longer to have the influences or inspiration required to undertake writing a new album.”

The album also marks Freeman’s move into full-time music, and out of his Burlington home, which coincided with writing and recording it.

All Set The Bone tracklist

Cahokia Totaled Culture Withdrawn Indu Loser’s Prize Hail Mary Decade Marooned Untitled 10 Next To Nothing Costs Bury Me The Shovel

All Set The Bone is out October 2nd via Transgressive/Canvasback, and feel free to pre-save it here.