Gretsch Synchromatic Falcon + Nashville Land Just in Time for Country Music Month 

We’re knee-deep in country music right now, and Gretsch have just dropped the perfect gear to keep the twang alive.

With serious cred from legends like “Mr. Guitar” Chet Atkins, Duane Eddy, and Brian Setzer, it’s no stretch to say Gretsch guitars still hold the country flame strong.

Their latest drop, the Synchromatic Falcon and Nashville, are two hollow-body beauties that ooze vintage charm while packing that unmistakable Gretsch sound.

Built with a 2.5″ laminated maple body, Semi-Arc bracing, and Hi-Fidelity Filter’Tron pickups, these guitars nail that timeless mix of warmth, clarity, and bite. Translation: you’re getting the kind of tone that’ll cut through a honky-tonk jam as easily as it will glide through a lush ballad.

The Nashville Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby comes in a sun-soaked 50’s Orange Stain and deep Cadillac Green, while the Falcon Hollow Body Single-Cut with Bigsby struts in with elegant Snowcrest White and bold Black finishes.

Whether you’re chasing that Bakersfield twang, rockabilly swagger, or modern Americana shimmer, Gretsch has made sure these new Synchromatics don’t just look the part – they play like a dream.

With country month right around the corner, it couldn’t be a sweeter time for these Gretsch icons to drop.

Check out the new releases here.