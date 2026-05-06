Groovin the Moo Lismore 2026 set times have landed

A stacked all-Aussie lineup, local flavours, and everything you need to know before heading to Oakes Oval

Get your friends together, grab a jacket and your favourite pair of boots, and load up the car – Groovin the Moo lands in Lismore this Saturday, May 9.

The lineup is stacked with Aussie artists from across the country. Things kick off with Planet Music Homegrown Hero winner and Bundjalung hip-hop artist Mr Rhodes, alongside local acts including 17-year-old Murwillumbah singer-songwriter Angel White, Byron Bay indie-rock band The Colliflowers, and Newcastle alt-rock artist Maple’s Pet Dinosaur.

The afternoon keeps the pace high, with high-energy rock sets from The Terrys and The Chats, followed by Yolngu rapper, dancer and artist, Baker Boy.

The evening has back-to-back strong sets from headliners: Dope Lemon (the solo project of Angus Stone–of Angus & Julia Stone), 2025 ARIAs Breakthrough Artist, Ninajirachi, indie singer-songwriter Matt Corby, and Tones And I, who reached 8x Platinum in Australia and 3x Platinum in New Zealand with her record-breaking hit, ‘Dance Monkey’.

International headliner Denzel Curry will close out the night with his signature energetic rap style.

Alongside its spotlight of Australian talent, Groovin the Moo will also showcase a selection of regional food vendors and producers, picked by the community behind Lismore’s Eat the Street festival, further reinforcing the festival’s commitment to supporting local businesses and communities.

Festivals like Groovin The Moo continue to show how independent and local artists are carving their own path – and how Aussie music just keeps getting better.

Groovin The Moo Lismore will take place at Oakes Oval, Widjabul/Wia-bal Country, from 11am to 10pm and will be an all-ages event.

View the full set times below.

For more information and tickets, visit the official website.