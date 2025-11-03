Why you’ll never steal a car in GTA: London

Series co-creator Dan Houser cites “Americana” as the irreplaceable heart of the franchise.

The dream of a modern Grand Theft Auto set in the rain-slicked streets of London has been officially declared a non-starter by a key architect of the series.

Dan Houser, a founding writer at Rockstar Games, has definitively stated that the blockbuster franchise is simply “too American” to ever work across the pond.

While a quaint, top-down GTA: London mission pack was released 26 years ago, Houser argues the full-scale satire requires a very specific U.S. backdrop.

He points to the inherent “Americana,” the abundance of firearms, the larger-than-life characters, and the melting pot cities like the upcoming GTA 6‘s Vice City, as the essential DNA of the series.

This perspective is echoed, ironically, by the creator of a viral fan-made trailer, who admitted London’s potholed roads and congestion charges might not make for the most thrilling gameplay.

For now, fans will have to be content with a return to America’s sun-drenched shores.