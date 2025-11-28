Guns N’ Roses plot massive return: 2026 World Tour

Classic rock titans hit the road from Mexico to North America in epic global trek

Hard-rock icons Guns N’ Roses have confirmed a worldwide tour for 2026, marking their return to arenas, stadiums and festival stages beginning in the spring.

The tour opens on the 28th March 2026 in Monterrey, Mexico and will span Latin America, Europe and North America through to September.

The schedule kicks off with a Latin American leg featuring multiple dates across Brazil.

After that, the band travels to Europe for shows in June/July, including concerts in Poland, Ireland, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and France, before launching a major North American leg starting on the 23rd July 2026.

Cities on the itinerary include Toronto, Las Vegas, East Rutherford, Atlanta and more.

In addition to the tour announcement, Guns N’ Roses plan to release two new singles, ‘Nothin” and ‘Atlas’, on the 2nd December, their first original material since 2023.

The tour arrives on the heels of their reissued deluxe box set Live Era ’87-’93, recently relaunched with remastered audio and refreshed artwork.

The set list for Guns N’ Roses’ concert tour is due to mix familiar classics with a few curveballs to satisfy even the sceptics.

They have been known to open with “Welcome to the Jungle” in the past, notably the track that has typically started their shows since 2012.

Expect staples like ‘Sweet Child o’ Mine’, ‘November Rain’, ‘Patience’, ‘Nighttrain’ and ‘Paradise City’ to show up, having consistently closed or en-cored with those songs.

Tracks like ‘Chinese Democracy’, ‘Live and Let Die’ (a Wings cover), ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door’ (Bob Dylan cover) and even rare tunes like ‘Hard Skool’ have popped up in recent shows.

This 2026 run is lining up to be one for the ages, with a mix of classic hits, deep cuts and brand new material.

The tour underlines that Guns N’ Roses remain a force to be reckoned with in the world of rock.

This isn’t one to miss, make sure you’re there for it by joining the queue for pre-sale tickets here, and if you can’t make it, keep up with the chaos by following the bands socials.