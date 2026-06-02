GYPSY LEE turns lockdown anxiety into indie-pop gold

GYPSY LEE channels lockdown memories, resilience and indie-pop charm on her new single ‘What Doesn’t Kill You’.

GYPSY LEE is quickly building a habit of turning life’s messiest moments into irresistible indie-pop, and her latest single, ‘WHAT DOESN’T KILL YOU COSTS A LOT IN THERAPY’, might be her most affecting release yet.

Written during Melbourne‘s COVID lockdowns, the track finds GYPSY LEE reflecting on the uncertainty, isolation and growing pains of her teenage years.

While the title leans into dark humour, the song itself balances vulnerability with the bright, infectious indie-pop energy that’s becoming GYPSY LEE’s signature.

“I wrote this song with my good friend Thrones (Andrew Lowden). The song became my way of expressing just how upsetting that time was as a teenage girl. It was obviously a riff on what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, but at that time I didn’t feel like it was making me stronger, it was just a never ending compilation of failure,” GYPSY LEE says.

Backed by contributions from guitarist Jonathan Fuda, bassist Nic Durant (The Crystal Ship) and drummer Lewis Morphett, the track expands GYPSY LEE’s sound while keeping her storytelling front and centre.

The release is accompanied by a visualiser directed by WILKS, featuring a series of sketches created by GYPSY LEE herself. The notebook-style illustrations provide a fitting companion to the song’s themes, capturing the feeling of a restless mind trying to make sense of the world.

Despite its origins, the track ultimately lands on a note of resilience.

“This song feels like the last little piece of my teenagehood. I had a really hard time fitting in growing up and I think this song came from trying to make sense of feelings I didn’t really have the words for back then. I stick to the belief that it’s an artist’s job to create the music from experience but once it’s shared it doesn’t belong to you anymore. If this song finds someone who feels the same way, or makes them feel understood for even a moment, that means everything to me. This song is for you.”

Following a string of live shows around Melbourne and the momentum of her debut EP Pretty In The Dark, GYPSY LEE continues to establish herself as one of the city’s most promising indie-pop voices.

UPCOMING SHOWS

Thursday 4 June The Cosmo Trentham VIC (Tix here)

Thursday 18 June Shotkickers Thornbury VIC SINGLE LAUNCH (Tix here)