Hailien enjoys a spiritual awakening on powerful new single ‘Aurora’

US singer-songwriter Hailien has released ‘Aurora’, the first transcendent taste of what’s sure to be a stellar upcoming EP.

Hailien has delivered a piano-driven ballad with her latest single, ‘Aurora’. Lifted from the US singer-songwriter’s upcoming EP, the powerful track finds Hailien in the midst of a spiritual awakening, as soundtracked by instrumentation that feels equally transcendent.

In what becomes the major drawcard of the single, ‘Aurora’ opens with piano keys that immediately set the stage for Hailien’s masterclass in balladry.

Striking and delicate in equal measure, the driving piano proves the perfect accompaniment to Hailen’s vocals, which feel both angelic and empowering.

While the instrument alone would be enough to pull focus, Hailen adds further texture to the track with strident guitar melodies and thunderous percussion.

When it’s all paired together, the song feels utterly anthemic, offering what feels like a rock opera odyssey that could easily fill out stadiums with its sonic catharsis.

What is so engaging about ‘Aurora’ is its ability to balance these powerhouse moments with quieter sections. The verses are carried by simpler instrumentation, which makes their culmination on the explosive chorus all the more emphatic.

Later, Hailien’s vocals float in the background, as if pulled from the heavens themselves, before a raucous, Phil Collins-like drum sequence launches us into all-out revelry.

It’s fitting, given the song’s transcendence, that ‘Aurora’ is about a spiritual awakening, something its instrumentation delivers in sonic form.

Like the titular natural phenomenon, ‘Aurora’ feels otherworldly, especially as Hailien sings of finding illumination and vowing to not revert back to pre-enlightened beahviors.

That this message is delivered through such a heavenly vocal performance is merely the cherry on top. “Don’t let me fall asleep,” Hailien pines on the second verse, “and slip into the dark.”

‘Aurora’ is the first taste of Hailien’s upcoming EP ‘Refraction’, which is set for release later this month and will include three additional original tracks. If it’s anything to go by, we’re in for a treat.

Listen to Hailien’s new single ‘Aurora’ below, and head here to find her on Instagram.