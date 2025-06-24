Haim Stitch Together a Genre-Defying Mashup—and drop Glastonbury clues

Threading Rae, Janet, and Joni into a festival-sized mystery.

In a dazzling BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance, Haim wove Addison Rae’s dreamy “Headphones On” with Janet Jackson’s “Got ‘Til It’s Gone” and Joni Mitchell’s “Big Yellow Taxi”, creating a tapestry of pop history.

The trio’s harmonies floated over Jackson’s iconic beat, while Danielle Haim’s vocals anchored the medley with a bluesy finale—proving why their new album I Quit is their most introspective work yet.

But the real intrigue? Haim’s cryptic Glastonbury hints. With a Margate show on June 27 and whispers of a secret “Patchwork” set at the Pyramid Stage on Saturday, fans are connecting dots: the alias mirrors Sylvia Haim’s novel Patchwork and a 2015 film about three sisters—eerily apt for the band.

When asked about Glasto rumours, Alana teased, “We shall be in the area,” gushing over the Park Stage’s magic: “It felt like a movie”.

Meanwhile, I Quit—a breakup album brimming with sisterhood resilience—earned NME’s praise for its cathartic growth, while Rae’s debut Addison was hailed as a “bold, glitter-drenched manifesto”.

As Glastonbury’s gates open, all eyes are on Haim’s next move—and whether “Patchwork” will unravel into their grand return.