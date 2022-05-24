Halsey’s label respond to accusations they wont release her music

Halsey, along with many other musicians, recently claimed that her label won’t let her release music until she’s created a viral TikTok.

Halsey ironically took to TikTok to express their frustration: “Basically, I have a song that I love that I want to release ASAP, but my record label won’t let me,” read the text.

“I’ve been in this industry for eight years and I’ve sold over 165 million records and my record company is saying I can’t release [the song] unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok.”

The singer posted another video soon after where they filmed themselves in the middle of a conversation with someone who sounds like a member of the label.

Halsey said: “I just hate this,” to the person off-camera, who responds: “Oh I know, I hate it.”

A representative for Halsey’s longtime label, Astralwerks-Capitol told Variety: “Our belief in Halsey as a singular and important artist is total and unwavering. We can’t wait for the world to hear their brilliant new music.”

