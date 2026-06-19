Hana Stretton announces new album, tiarn

Aussie ambient-folk artist Hana Stretton has announced her new album, tiarn .

tiarn, out August 7, is Strettons follow up to her 2023 debut, Soon.

Today, ‘Salt’ and ‘Stove’ are out.

The video for ‘Stove’ features some nostalgic home camera footage, which you can check out here:

The tracks are delicately resonant with Stretton’s environmental surroundings, with the album being formed after years of isolation by the water.

Layered vocals on the tracks chant melodically behind rich, intricate instrumentals.

tiarn was self-recorded by Stretton through winters by the ocean.

This intimacy of production is clear through the tracks we have heard so far, steeped in calm and stillness.

Following the release of the record, Stretton will embark on a sprawling international tour.

At these shows, she will be joined by London vocal group, WOOM, and Montreal songwriter Helena Deland.

The shows will begin on September 5, in Dublin, stopping throughout the UK before heading to the US, and finishing up at the end of October.