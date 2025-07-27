The Handala’s Defiant Aid Mission ends with Australians in Detention

Aid intercepted, activists imprisoned.

Under the moonlit waves of the Mediterranean, the Handala, a vessel carrying hope and humanitarian aid, was intercepted by Israeli forces 100km west of Gaza.

Among its 21 international activists were Australians Tania “Tan” Safi, a journalist, and Robert Martin, a human rights defender, now detained in what their coalition calls an “unlawful abduction.”

An Australian Embassy representative reported that Tan has refused to sign Israel’s deportation document and is now participating in a hunger strike.

Livestreams captured the moment armed soldiers boarded the ship, cutting communications as activists sang Bella Ciao, an anti-fascist anthem, hands raised in surrender.

Israel insists the interception, claiming the boat breached Gaza’s blockade, was “necessary,” but critics decry it as “maritime piracy.”

With Gaza’s famine worsening, the Handala carried baby formula, medicine, and food, aid Israel now diverts to its own ports.

The Australian government confirmed consular support but faces pressure to demand their release.

The group is calling on the public to urge the Australian government to sanction Israel. Expressing that you can do so through the following channels:

Email: [email protected]

X: @dfat, @SenatorWong

Instagram: @dfat, @SenatorPennyWong

Facebook: Australian Government Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Or, visit this website for an email template!

As hunger strikes are looming, the world is continuing to watch.