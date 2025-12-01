Handcrafted Piano by Handcrafted Audio – Review

A boutique felt instrument with a built in synth engine

Handcrafted Piano is one of those rare instruments that makes you stop and rethink what a modern piano plugin should be. Instead of chasing huge sample libraries or multiple versions of the same sound, Handcrafted Audio has built a single instrument that feels personal, deliberate and incredibly detailed. It blends an expressive felt piano with a fully integrated synth engine created from the same source material, which turns it into a far more versatile composition tool than its name suggests.

This is a piano that leans into intimacy. The playing response is soft and human, the tone is warm and cinematic and the sonic detail is clear without becoming clinical. Whether you are scoring, producing or building atmosphere for editorial content, Handcrafted Piano offers a sound that feels alive right out of the box.

Key Points

🎹 Five felt levels for deep tonal control

🎛️ Over one hundred velocity layers per key

🎙️ Three analogue-processed microphone positions

🌫️ Two outboard reverbs baked into the sound

🧪 Built in synth engine with more than one hundred presets

🎬 Perfect for cinematic, ambient and modern production

At its heart Handcrafted Piano is a deeply sampled boutique felt piano with more than one hundred velocity layers per key. It gives you five felt thickness levels that allow you to move from a soft muffled character to a more open tone. You also get three carefully chosen analogue processed microphone positions. M49s for depth and centre image, Coles ribbons for body and warmth, and M62s for clarity and detail.

The instrument goes further with two premium outboard reverbs built into the interface. You have the lush space of a Lexicon 960 and the rich ambience of a Bricasti or Quantec style environment. These are not afterthoughts. They glue the instrument together beautifully and help it sit instantly in a mix or score.

Then there is the part that sets this instrument apart. The synth section. Handcrafted Audio built more than one hundred twenty synth presets by reshaping the original piano recordings into pads, textures, keys and melodic layers. The result is a hybrid instrument that can move from gentle felt piano to cinematic pad without swapping plugins or reaching for an external synth.

The first thing you notice is how responsive it feels. The softest touches translate into tone and the harder you play the more detail blooms. The felt tone has a slightly dusty, almost nostalgic quality that suits storytelling, soundtrack work and anything with emotional weight.

The mic positions are beautifully balanced. Switching between them changes the mood rather than just the EQ curve. The Coles ribbon pair is especially good for moody and smoky pieces, while the M49s are perfect for clean featured piano lines. Everything feels purposeful.

The onboard reverbs are genuinely studio grade. They add width, depth and polish with almost no effort. Add a touch of the Lexicon space and the piano immediately takes on a cinematic glow.

The synth engine is where the instrument reveals its full identity. You can blend pads under your playing, add harmonic motion or create atmospheric beds for production. Because the synth is sourced from the same piano recordings, the layers feel cohesive rather than forced. Handcrafted Piano suits creators who want emotional realism without wading through hundreds of presets.

This is a premium boutique instrument, so the tone is intentionally intimate and soft. If you need a bright concert grand for classical or pop rock arrangements, this is not designed for that role. The felt tone is very specific and while it is beautiful, it is also part of the signature sound. The synth engine does broaden its usefulness but the core identity is still a felt instrument.

Handcrafted Piano is one of the most expressive felt pianos available today. It blends craftsmanship, rich sampling and a thoughtful synth layer into a single creative tool. It feels alive, it feels soulful and it slots easily into modern production without fighting the mix. For anyone who works in storytelling, scoring or mellow atmospheric music, this is a standout instrument that earns its place instantly.