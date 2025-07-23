Hans Zimmer joins Labrinth to Score Euphoria Season 3

Brace for a score more intense than Nate Jacobs’ glares 😱

The Euphoria soundtrack is about to level up, dramatically.

Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer (Dune, Interstellar) has officially teamed up with Labrinth to score Season 3 of Sam Levinson’s hyper-stylised HBO hit.

Since its debut, Euphoria’s music, a mix of haunting gospel (Mahalia Jackson), angsty anthems (Sinead O’Connor), and Labrinth’s pulsating synths, has defined the show’s emotional chaos.

Now, with Zimmer’s sweeping orchestral prowess in the mix, the already-iconic score is poised to reach new heights.

Zimmer called joining the project an “honour,” while Levinson revealed he wrote this season listening to Zimmer’s Interstellar and True Romance scores.

Labrinth, who has previously collaborated with Zendaya, Billie Eilish, and Lana Del Rey on the soundtrack, welcomed Zimmer as a “hero.”

Add Rosalía to the cast, and Season 3 (slated for 2026) might just be the show’s most explosive yet.

Buckle up, this is going to hurt (in the best way).