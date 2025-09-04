Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: Kisschasy

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with Kisschasy

At BIGSOUND 2025, we caught up with Melbourne alt-rock staples Kisschasy to talk about their latest chapter, new music, and keeping the spark alive after more than two decades together.

Fresh from a national tour celebrating their seminal record Hymns For The Non-Believers, the band have wasted no time pushing forward with new material.

Their latest single Parasite is a sharp, emotionally-charged cut that blends insatiable guitars, crisp ’90s influences, and the lyrical punch fans have come to expect from Darren Cordeux.

Produced between Melbourne, Los Angeles, and New York with an emphasis on organic, unpolished energy, Parasite dives into the universal struggle of holding onto something toxic — whether it’s a relationship or a vice. With echoes of Weezer and Fountains of Wayne, it’s a reminder of Kisschasy’s lasting influence on modern Australian rock.

Big thanks to The Ovolo Hotel, Audio Technica, and the legends at Sprocket Roasters and for making this chat possible.