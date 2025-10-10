Happy Interviews Charley Castle for Country Music Month!

We talked bluegrass, starting the band, and their upcoming single!

Following a major career high after winning first place at the Tamworth Country Music Festival’s prestigious ‘Best of the Buskers’ competition, Sydney’s acclaimed songbird, Charley Castle, sat down for a special Country Music Month interview.

The artist, known for her self-classified “city-folk” sound, opened up about the formative experience of discovering bluegrass at the St Albans Folk Festival and the serendipitous 2024 formation of her band, The Boys in the Well.

Charley also recounted the band’s first inspiring trip to Nashville, a rite of passage for any country musician.

The interview was capped with an intimate and powerful live performance for a Live from Happy session, where Castle showcased her dynamic vocal range.

She and the band delivered a stunning rendition of their upcoming single, ‘Poison The Well,’ seamlessly blending elements of bluegrass, Americana, and folk, much to the delight of the studio audience.

