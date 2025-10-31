Happy Interviews Fanny Lumsden for Country Music Month!

From farm poetry to headline tours.

In a heartfelt interview for Country Music Month, acclaimed artist Fanny Lumsden traced the roots of her music back to her childhood on a western NSW sheep farm.

She credits her father’s bush poetry as the initial spark for her deep love of storytelling through country music.

Reflecting on the Australian country scene, Lumsden emphasised its inclusive nature, stating it “always has a place for you.”

The conversation culminated in the exciting announcement of her first headline tour in several years, set for February 2026.

This news follows a landmark period for the artist, who is currently celebrating the success of her ARIA Award-winning album, ‘HEY DAWN.’

Fans can expect an authentic and powerful live experience from one of the country’s most compelling voices.

The interview was supported by Will + Bear, who are proud to champion Australian music.

Check tour dates and keep up with Fanny Lumsden here!