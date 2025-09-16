Soccer Mommy tells us about her stripped EP and shares love for Australia! 🌊🇦🇺

In our heartfelt new interview, indie singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy (Sophie Allison) delves into the creative process behind her recently released Evergreen (Stripped) EP, a raw reimagining of her acclaimed 2024 album.

Allison reveals that the stripped-down versions, including the exclusive track “She Is,” originated from home demos, emphasising her desire to showcase the songs’ emotional core in their most unfiltered form.

The Nashville-based artist also expresses excitement to be in Australia again, noting Aussie crowds are “always fun!” and hoping to spend time by the ocean during her visit.

Big thanks to Sprocket for making this chat possible!

