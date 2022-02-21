Australia’s largest independent music competition is back! Here’s everything you need to know about entering Needle in the Hay 2022.

Needle in the Hay is an annual competition that’s all about giving musicians a shot in the arm when they need it most. As always, the grand prize is having your single pressed to 7-inch vinyl by Zenith Records, plus there’s over $30,000 in runner-up prizes to be announced.

Entries are officially open now, and close on Friday October 29th at midnight.

The Process

Paste the URL for your single (either released or unreleased) to the Needle in the Hay entry page and pay the $10 entry fee via PayPal. Please only submit freely streamable links (Soundcloud, Bandcamp, Spotify, or Youtube), any other submissions may be delayed or voided. The Happy team will listen to every submission and decide on a set of finalists. A set of 30 finalists will be announced shortly after entries close on Friday October 29th. From the finalists, Needle in the Hay’s 2022 guest judges will choose the winner and runners-up. All finalists will become eligible to play the Needle in the Hay part in November 2022.

The intent of Needle In The Hay is to foster greater awareness of upcoming artists, and offer them the opportunity to release their music on vinyl. We are on the side of new Aussie and New Zealand bands and Happy Mag hopes to play a part in developing the careers of these artists, shining a light on the next wave of emerging talent.

Frequently asked questions