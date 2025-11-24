Need new gear or fresh tunes? Here are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2025 deals.

Black Friday is the traditional commencement of the shopping season, and in recent years it has truly become a global phenomenon thanks largely to online shopping.

As such, there are more deals and steals than you can poke a stick at.

Whether you’re a bedroom producer, a gigging DJ, or just looking to upgrade your setup, here’s a roundup of the best gear and releases set to headline this year’s sales.

Just Dance 2026 lands perfectly for Christmas, and the Black Friday deal makes it an easy pick for anyone who wants a reliable party game. It’s been a favourite for years because it genuinely gets people moving, kids, teens, adults, and even the reluctant dancers.

The 2026 tracklist covers a solid mix: Doechii’s Anxiety, Chappell Roan’s Good Luck, Babe!, new Lady Gaga, plus Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Want To Have Fun. The Bluey Medley is a nice addition for families and Bluey fans alike.

You can grab it at JB Hi-Fi, EB Games, and Big W.





Kali Audio – HP 1

The Kali HP-1 are over-ear headphones that do it all – mixing, gaming, or just chilling with your favourite tracks. You can switch between three tuning modes to hear music like a pro, on bass-heavy cans, or the way most people hear it on AirPods.

They also pack Bluetooth, active noise cancelling, and 40 hours of battery life, so they’re just as at home in the studio as they are on the go. Sleek, smart, and seriously versatile, the HP-1 make top-tier sound feel effortless.





Arturia – V Collection 11 Pro

Arturia’s V Collection 11 Pro is a premium suite of 45 software instruments built for producers, composers, and sound explorers. From evocative emulations and hybrid synth engines to authentically modeled keyboards and beautifully captured acoustic sounds, it’s all enhanced for today’s production workflow.

Whether you’re crafting cinematic scores, electronic bangers, or just experimenting with new sounds, this collection gives you a world of sonic possibilities in one package, perfect for serious music makers looking to level up their studio this Black Friday.





Walrus Audio – Canvas Stereo Dual Line Isolator / D.I.

It wouldn’t be Black Friday without a Walrus drop. The Canvas Stereo is a Direct Box and line isolator that makes sure your sound stays clean, no matter where you’re playing. From houses of worship to dive bars downtown, it gives you a pristine sonic foundation to build your music on. Sleek, portable, and reliable, it’s designed for performers who need gear that works as hard as they do. Normally $249.99, it’s down to $199.99 this Black Friday, a small investment for a tool that keeps your music sounding its absolute best.





Adidas

Black Friday is the perfect excuse to upgrade your sneaker game, and Adidas has you covered. From classic kicks to fresh drops, there’s a pair for every style, and a stack of gear under 50 bucks that won’t break the bank. Think socks, caps, hoodies, and gym-ready accessories that make gifting (or treating yourself) a breeze. Whether you’re after street-ready style or just some reliable everyday staples, Adidas’ Black Friday deals are a no-brainer for anyone chasing fresh looks and smart savings.

Sprocket Roaster – Coffee Bean Blends

From eco-conscious beans to Australia’s finest brew in a cup or can, Sprocket Roaster has the perfect gift for Secret Santa—or just treating the coffee lover in your life. This Black Friday, grab 15% off all coffee bean blends. Options for every budget: 250g bags $16.75, 350g $21.04, 500g $26.78, and 1kg $45.90. Fresh, local, and way more loved than another desk calendar, these beans are ready to impress. Sale starts Friday and runs all weekend, perfect for stocking up, gifting, or keeping a little for yourself.

