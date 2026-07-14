[gtranslate]

Pro Audio Gear List

2026 has already delivered a ridiculous amount of great gear. 

From clever routing tools and deeply weird reverb pedals to portable hi-fi speakers, heavyweight subs and controllers dressed in colours loud enough to stop traffic, this year has already delivered plenty for producers, musicians and audio obsessives to get stuck into.

Here’s the best new gear of 2026 so far.

 

 

Heritage Audio Mix Buddy

Heritage Audio’s Mix Buddy is a compact analogue line mixer and routing hub designed to bring order to increasingly complex hardware studios, giving producers a central place to connect synths, drum machines, samplers, grooveboxes and other outboard gear without the constant hassle of unplugging and re-patching cables.

Whether you’re producing in a hybrid DAW setup or performing completely DAWless, Mix Buddy keeps every instrument permanently connected and ready to play, encouraging a faster, more creative workflow.

Under the hood, Mix Buddy packs 19 analogue inputs and eight outputs, with four stereo channels featuring high-gain JFET-buffered inputs alongside three stereo unity-gain channels for flexible connectivity.

Dual stereo aux sends make it easy to integrate pedals and external effects, while dedicated master and headphone outputs provide convenient monitoring.

Keeping the entire signal path analogue, it’s built for producers who want intuitive hands-on control, flexible routing and seamless integration of an expanding collection of hardware instruments.

BUY HEHERE

Heritage Audio Mix Buddy

HERITAGE AUDIO
MIX BUDDY

Strymon Timeline MX

Strymon’s ‘Timeline MX’ is a multi-FX delay pedal created to bring studio-quality delays to the stage in a simple unit, giving guitarists easy access to a large variety of effects, from classic echoes to captivating modern sounds, without the need for an elaborate pedalboard adding excess weight to load-ins.

Every sound is carefully tuned to react musically to your playing, and every control has been calibrated for an intuitive feel and response. Timeline MX is an intuitive design equipped with a user-friendly navigation system, a bright OLED screen for those harsher stage conditions, and a tap tempo footswitch, making it a standout option for the working musician.

Beneath the surface, Timeline MX includes a stereo input and output with switchable I/O configurations for a normal, mono or stereo effects loop, with respective wet/dry and wet/dry/wet controls. It features premium analogue circuits with a discrete JFET input preamp and a low-impedance output section, as well as selectable input levels for instrument and line-level signals for greater control.

You can also utilise the analogue dry path for a zero-latency dry signal that is never converted to digital. Timeline MX comes with a USB-C jack that can be used for firmware updates and MIDI I/O, with compatibility for Strymon’s upcoming Nixie 2 editor. Futureproof and seamless, this carefully designed delay pedal is a valuable asset for busy guitarists worldwide.

BUY HERE

Strymon Timeline MX

STRYMON
TIMELINE

Walrus Audio Lüm Texture Engine

Walrus Audio’s Lüm Texture Engine is a reverb pedal that provides a playground of three different modes, with granular and textural reverb sounds that allow players to blur the line between instruments and ambient sound design elements. Drawing from a few of Walrus Audio’s core collection reverbs, such as Slö Reverb, Lore Reverse Reverb and Fable Granular Generator, Lüm is the workhorse pedal that has it all in an optimal, compact design.

Mode I – ‘Grain Cloud’ – is a granular reverb texture with grain size controls via the X knob. Mode II – ‘Grain Verb’ – is a granular reverb that results in a dense, washed-out texture that is also a treat to put before high-gain pedals. Mode III – ‘Forward/Reverse Verb’ – is a forward reverb algorithm running into a reverse reverb algorithm. You can conveniently change how fast or slow this interaction is with the stretch knob and control the reverse reverb decay with the X knob. Lüm also includes the ‘Moment’ control, which allows you to automate any one of the five knobs by holding the Moment switch to glide to a defined target! With the Lüm pedal, there are endless possibilities that can fit into your back pocket.

BUY HERE

Walrus Audio Lüm Texture Engine

WALRUS AUDIO
LUM TEXTURE ENGINE

Numark Party Mix III

The Numark Party Mix III is a two-deck DJ controller complete with LED lighting. It’s designed as an instinctive, user-friendly interface to help beginner DJs learn, practise and perform mixes using laptops, tablets or smartphones. The Party Mix III provides essential DJ tools in a compact format, making it ideal for casual performances, home use and small gatherings. With Party Mix III, you have the option to send audio to speakers via the main output or practise privately by using the headphone output to cue and monitor your mix.

Numark’s Party Mix III is lightweight and easily transportable, so you can mix in just about any location. It features a wireless MIDI connectivity function compatible with Bluetooth 4.2 and higher, plug-and-play connectivity with no driver installation required, and software compatibility with multiple programs such as Serato DJ Lite (included), Algoriddim djay (included) and VirtualDJ (licence required). Party Mix III is USB-powered with no requirement for external power; just connect it to your device and practise your DJ skills anytime, anywhere.

BUY HERE

NUMARK PARTY MIX

NUMARK
PARTY MIX III

Bose ShowTime STS118E

The Bose ShowTime STS118E Subwoofer is a passive 18-inch speaker crafted to match the scale and voicing of high-output Bose Professional loudspeaker systems. Extending down to 29 Hz, this subwoofer model delivers the professional low-frequency impact expected for music-forward and high-energy applications whilst retaining its practicality in permanent installations for both indoor and outdoor environments.

The STS118E is ideal for a ground stack, with integrated suspension points that allow live engineers to adapt speaker configurations based on individual room requirements.

To integrate the subwoofer into temporary applications, it includes a universal pole cup that supports both standard 35 mm poles and M20-threaded poles. The ShowTime STS118E has an IP55-rated construction that allows it to be used in exposed and semi-exposed locations across a variety of venues, like performance halls or outdoor sports facilities. Available in black or white, the ShowTime STS118E integrates seamlessly into a range of environments.

When paired with the speaker systems in the Bose Professional product range, this subwoofer provides a reliable low-frequency foundation that supports high-output systems with consistency, durability and predictable performance.

BUY HERE

Best new gear 2026 - Bose ShowTime STS118E

BOSE SHOWTIME
STS118E 

Andover Audio Freeplay Stereo Portable Hi-Fi Speaker

The Andover Audio Freeplay Stereo Speaker is a portable high-fidelity Bluetooth speaker with an optional 3.5 mm input, designed for easy transportation without compromising sound quality. It promises the same depth as a premium home audio system in an on-the-go environment.

The Freeplay has selectable modes for loudness, defaulting to a wide-range setting but including a Loud Mode 6 dB boost option for that extra outdoor push. Its Bluetooth LE 6.0 feature allows you to link up to 99 FreePlay units seamlessly for a massive, synchronised soundscape.

The unit also includes a top-deck wireless phone charging pad for iPhones, so you can stream seamlessly without draining your phone battery. The speaker has a battery life of 24+ hours of continuous playback at moderate listening levels, so you can soundtrack the entire day.

Elegantly engineered with an IP67 waterproof/dustproof enclosure that protects against the elements, it delivers rich, immersive warmth without sacrificing a refined design. FreePlay replaces the flat, distorted sound profiles of standard outdoor blasters with a true home-stereo scale, driven by the use of a true front-firing stereo array with a real rear passive radiator.

The design features two 5.25-inch aluminium cone woofers and twin 25 mm dome tweeters with neodymium magnets. Andover has taken the exact engineering from its award-winning indoor audio products and meticulously confined it to a portable chassis for unrivalled hi-fi portable audio.

The device includes a bidirectional USB-C wired port for fast-charging external devices on the go or for charging the speaker itself.

BUY HERE

Freeplay Stereo Portable Hi-Fi Speaker

ANDOVER AUDIO
FREEPLAY STEREO PORTABLE HI-FI SPEAKER

 