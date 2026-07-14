Andover Audio Freeplay Stereo Portable Hi-Fi Speaker
The Andover Audio Freeplay Stereo Speaker is a portable high-fidelity Bluetooth speaker with an optional 3.5 mm input, designed for easy transportation without compromising sound quality. It promises the same depth as a premium home audio system in an on-the-go environment.
The Freeplay has selectable modes for loudness, defaulting to a wide-range setting but including a Loud Mode 6 dB boost option for that extra outdoor push. Its Bluetooth LE 6.0 feature allows you to link up to 99 FreePlay units seamlessly for a massive, synchronised soundscape.
The unit also includes a top-deck wireless phone charging pad for iPhones, so you can stream seamlessly without draining your phone battery. The speaker has a battery life of 24+ hours of continuous playback at moderate listening levels, so you can soundtrack the entire day.
Elegantly engineered with an IP67 waterproof/dustproof enclosure that protects against the elements, it delivers rich, immersive warmth without sacrificing a refined design. FreePlay replaces the flat, distorted sound profiles of standard outdoor blasters with a true home-stereo scale, driven by the use of a true front-firing stereo array with a real rear passive radiator.
The design features two 5.25-inch aluminium cone woofers and twin 25 mm dome tweeters with neodymium magnets. Andover has taken the exact engineering from its award-winning indoor audio products and meticulously confined it to a portable chassis for unrivalled hi-fi portable audio.
The device includes a bidirectional USB-C wired port for fast-charging external devices on the go or for charging the speaker itself.
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