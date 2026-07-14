Heritage Audio Mix Buddy

Heritage Audio’s Mix Buddy is a compact analogue line mixer and routing hub designed to bring order to increasingly complex hardware studios, giving producers a central place to connect synths, drum machines, samplers, grooveboxes and other outboard gear without the constant hassle of unplugging and re-patching cables.

Whether you’re producing in a hybrid DAW setup or performing completely DAWless, Mix Buddy keeps every instrument permanently connected and ready to play, encouraging a faster, more creative workflow.

Under the hood, Mix Buddy packs 19 analogue inputs and eight outputs, with four stereo channels featuring high-gain JFET-buffered inputs alongside three stereo unity-gain channels for flexible connectivity.

Dual stereo aux sends make it easy to integrate pedals and external effects, while dedicated master and headphone outputs provide convenient monitoring.

Keeping the entire signal path analogue, it’s built for producers who want intuitive hands-on control, flexible routing and seamless integration of an expanding collection of hardware instruments.

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