Happy’s Curated Festival Guide: Film, Tech, Gaming & Music at SXSW Sydney 2025

SXSW Sydney 2025 is back, and it’s bigger than ever — packing film, tech, gaming, and music into one wild festival week.

Whether you’re here to catch fresh flicks, geek out on the latest tech, dive into new games, or scope out emerging artists, SXSW Sydney’s got you covered.

We’ve rounded up the must-see moments across every corner of the festival so you can dive right in.

Fair warning: this guide is massive — but so is the festival.

The SXSW Sydney Screen Festival returns with a bang — think bold, weird, and totally fresh stories from around the globe.

From genre-bending features to punchy shorts and music clips, it’s your ticket to the future of storytelling.

It’s not just about watching, either — expect panels, mentorships, and networking that connect filmmakers, media, and creatives for unforgettable moments.

Highlights to catch:

Paul Feig Retrospective & Screen Pioneer Award: Celebrate the legend behind Bridesmaids and Freaks and Geeks with screenings and a 14-hour Freaks and Geeks marathon, plus a Bridesmaids Q&A with Feig himself.

Comedy Goldmine: Aussie horror-comedy Are You Coming To My Birthday? and the sweet US rom-com Sweet Talkin’ Guy.

First Wave Films: Sundance and SXSW faves like the dramedy By Design, horror-comedy Dead Lover, and folk horror Bokshi.

Shorts Showcase: BAFTA noms, Oscar-produced gems, experimental animations, and mental health titles like Psychotic Bathtub.

This is where tomorrow’s tech meets today’s brightest minds. Expect deep dives into AI, sustainability, health breakthroughs, and some seriously bold startup pitches.

Don’t miss:

AI Ethics: Australia’s Moment with Dr Joshua Krook — all about privacy, bias, and the tricky world of regulation.

Robotics Industry Meetup — hands-on demos and chances to mingle with Sydney’s robotics crowd.

Wellness Meets Entertainment — a panel exploring how music, gaming, and tech can help mental health and emotional resilience.

SXSW Sydney Games Showcase is the place to be for 120 fresh indie titles from around the world — plus Aussie standouts like Tavern Keeper (chaotic tavern sim) and Speck (fast-paced puzzle platformer).

Highlights:

Playtest unreleased tabletop and video games.

Meet the indie devs behind your next fave.

Check out Psychotic Bathtub, a story game supporting mental health causes.

Over 25 stages spread across Chippendale and surrounds, SXSW Sydney’s music side is all about fresh sounds — from indie rock and experimental pop to mind-bending multimedia collabs.

Who to watch:

Aussie acts like Letters to Lions, Paulina, BADASSMUTHA, Birdsnake, and GRXCE.

International rising stars including Indonesia’s Tenxi & Jemsii, USA’s The Thing, and Australia’s own Sesame Girl.

With workshops, parties, and a packed conference schedule, there’s no shortage of new music to discover.

SXSW Sydney 2025 is shaping up to be a huge ride across film, tech, gaming, and music — and we’re just getting started.

For all the details, hit up sxswsydney.com.