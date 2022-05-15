Happy’s Zen Horoscope (15th May – 21st April)

Say hello to Gemini season baby! Expect a roller coaster ride of open-minded worldy energy, coupled with a curious intellectual focus to boot.

Forget the indoors, Gemini’s outdoor energy is bright and electric. Enjoy the social scene, and get amongst it all with lively conversations.

Think Stevie Nicks and Angelina Jolie, both brilliant communicators with a cheeky twinkle in their eyes. That’s Gemini season.

Gemini

Be still Gemini and focus your intent just for a moment. It’ll save you from making any misguided decisions especially if you feel silly or guilty about anything that you want to do at this time. Remember, you always know what’s best, but sometimes you have to go out of your way to center yourself so that you can see the path ahead clearly.

Sorry about everything. It's just that I'm a Gemini. — goro thoughts (@prncedetective) May 11, 2022

Cancer

Sometimes you just have to draw a line and say enough is enough, especially in times of conflict. Bring your energy back to your center, and ground yourself. You may have to compromise in order to bring about peace, but it’ll be worth it. Because this week is all about forgiveness, collaboration, and communication. Step up and say sorry if you have to, just to get peace underway.

Cancer:Experience is the hardest teacher. She gives the test first and the lesson afterwards.. — Horoscope Roulette (@HoroscopeRoule1) May 10, 2022

Leo

Just when you think things are aligned, setbacks arise all over again. Dont give in to any challenges Leo, just roll with the punches, and keep going. If you need a little leeway, dont forget to communicate your needs. Things will once again eventually smooth out, you’ll see.

leo, capricorn & libra placements: pic.twitter.com/ZesbCzWYSc — Syd Divine Tarot ~ $5.55 mini love letter oracles (@SydDivineTarot) May 11, 2022

Virgo

If you feel the pull toward something new, especially in the realm of creativity, jump at it and give it a go. Treat it like a trial to take the weight off, and remember, it’s okay to start out small and take it one day at a time, and if you hit any walls, just adjust and keep going. If you love it, sometimes that’s all that matters.

You cant just tell a #Virgo just anything because they will go look it up. — Terms of Virgo (@VirgoTerms) May 11, 2022

Libra

Personal highlights abound. You have reached a level of inner harmony and stability that you may have never once thought possible. If you ever doubted yourself in the past or struggled with self-acceptance, you can now kick those old beliefs to the curb. You know who you are and you know why you are here. This is what it means to be at home with yourself, nicely done.

#Libra don’t need anger management, they just need people to stop pissing them off. — LIBRA (@Libras_Society) May 10, 2022

Scorpio

If you feel like your life has been on pause lately, know that things are about to change. You will notice that things will start to once again get moving, all thanks to a new perspective or a breakthrough realization that you may have had recently. This is only a good thing, as the downtime would have played an integral part in seeing things in a new light.

Scorpios are the nicest mean people you’ll ever meet. — Scorpio Brasi (@iamsouljabrasi) May 9, 2022

Sagittarius

There is always a solution to a problem, always. You just have to look for one. Chances are you already have all of the resources that you need, it’s just a matter of using them in a way that benefits you. If others are open to lending a hand, take it, rather than feeling stuck, go out of your way to work things out, because there is always an alternative to any problem, you just need ot open your mind a little.

Spelling “Sagittarius” really be beating y’all’s asses and I love it. — ✨ alona (@alonaonline) May 10, 2022

Capricorn

Dont be making mountains out of molehills Capricorn, dont do it. Sometimes things are not as bad as you think they are, you only feel that they are. Just to clear things up for yourself, have a chat with someone impartial, so that you can give yourself a chance to see with some clarity. Only because not all worries are warranted.

Capricorn: If you get caught committing a crime, quickly commit a worse crime so that the first crime seems less bad by comparison. — Sorrow-scopes (@Sorrowscopes) May 8, 2022

Aquarius

The stirrings of new adventures await. If you feel inclined to give something a go, embrace the opportunity to do so. Even if you dont have a solid plan in place, if you want to see where it leads you, this is the timeframe to do it. What’s important is that it fills you with excitement, and joy, because tapping into the endless possibilities that are out there, is sometimes just what you need.

#Aquarius have two sides, asshole & professional. — Terms of Aquarius (@AquariusTerms) May 10, 2022

Pisces

Trust your feelings at this time Pisces, even if some of those feelings aren’t particularly great. Because if something is off, this is a good time to get to the bottom of it, and the best way to do that, is to trust your intuition and your feelings. Listen to them, so that you can make some changes where changes may be due.

aquarius, virgo, pisces & scorpio placements need at least 3-5 business days to recharge after socializing only once — Syd Divine Tarot ~ $5.55 mini love letter oracles (@SydDivineTarot) May 8, 2022

Aries

You have created a good level of harmony with the people in your life, after what may have seemed like abit of a rollercoaster ride of late. Enjoy this sweet, smooth sailing timeframe, do remember to give the people in your life the benefit of the doubt before you lay down any critical judgment because this timefarme is all about turning a new page. So walk with that.

Aries aren't rude, you are just not used to people who are this honest — Aries Prophet (@TheAriesProphet) May 8, 2022

Taurus

Let go of whatever it is that is holding you back because a new chapter awaits. Look to the future, and align this image with any decisions that you need to make over the coming weeks. Sure you might have to make some hard decisions, but remember, this is an opportunity to really grow, professionally, and personally. Whatever you do, don’t let your mind dwell on what you may have to leave behind, you can focus on that later.