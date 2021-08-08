Happy’s Zen Horoscope (8th August – 14th August): Not with a fizzle, but with a BANG

Start your week off with a creative bang, and let the New Moon in Leo on the 8th help you to get your game on.

Inspiration calls baby, so step to it and express yourself by connecting to what moves you.

Midweek, as Mercury enters Virgo, turn your attention to the finer details of life, focus on the particulars in and around the home, be it, personal or professional, whatever is calling to you.

Leo

Self-love and realignment. Do not beat yourself up for anything that you should or shouldn’t have done, let’s have none of that. Do, however, be accountable, look inwards, and focus on self-correcting any imbalances within.

Raise your self-awareness, and gain an even deeper understanding of yourself and your values. Learn from your mistakes, and let them go. That way you can move forward in a positive direction, and avoid making the same mistakes in the future.

Virgo

There is no point in fighting against or denying or avoiding the challenges of life. They are there, and just as a seed makes its way through the soil to become a beautiful flower, so must you Virgo.

Be brave enough to face any challenges head-on so that you can grow. It ain’t easy, and courage is always needed. So be brave, look to what inspires you to keep you warm, and use your methodical and practical approach to get you through, because that will get you through anything. Anything? Anything.

Libra

Something holding you back? Do you have a case of ‘What ifs’ floating around in your head? If this is causing hesitation, or a standstill of sorts, then you’ll need to just jump in anyway.

Inaction is not the way forward at this time, and remember, any fears or doubts you have may just well be control-related, so lessen your hold and move forward one step safe in the knowledge that the universe has your back.

Scorpio

Tap into your strengths Scorpio, this is your time to shine. You know your own true nature, and now is the time to live in accordance with it. More than ever, this will mean taking responsibility for what you want in your life.

And let’s be honest, that really does require a lot of courage sometimes. And that is more than okay, because you are the boss of yourself, and no one or no thing can ever hold you back. And that’s the Scorpios way.

Sagittarius

Struggling a little to keep going with your projects? Challenges sure can seem relentless sometimes. May as well take it as a sign to take a break, because life is not a business to be managed, it’s a mystery to be lived, or so the zen saying goes.

So take a longer than usual lunch break, just sit somewhere pleasant for a while and maybe do some people watching, enjoy the day. You’ll find that when you get back to work, your mind will be more relaxed, and as a result, your work will flow much more smoothly.

Aquarius

Self-development and potential misdirected activity. There may be a part of you that wants to shine or dazzle everyone you meet, to be extraordinary in some way, and if you do find that this desire pops up, take a moment to realign your energy, because this week, the best approach is the ordinary approach.

There will be more moments to shine, don’t worry, but just for this week, the special gift you have to offer is by just asking things easily and simply, one step at a time.

Pisces

Connect to your psychic skills Pisces. Especially for those times when nothing is as it seems. Get to the heart of the matter and go inwards, any answers you seek are already within you. Now is the time to be still, so that you can hear yourself.

And if you still can’t get feel for what you need to do next, or if you can’t gain a clear decisive yes or no to a decision that you need to make, then don’t stress, don’t make any executive decisions, even if others are clamouring for an answer, just wait it out a bit until you are clear. You will know when.

Aries

The only thing that is guaranteed in life is change. So if you’ve been going through a difficult time, rest assured, things are about to change.

Trust that the Universe is trying to look after any situation that you face in the best way possible. Give things a helping hand, and look to any synchronicities that are happening around you, and follow the signs. Now is a great time to bring your intent to the foreground and manifest what you want to achieve.

Taurus

A great week to start planning new things, you don’t have to go far either in this planning stage, you can do plenty from the comfort of your own home.

Use this time to broaden your horizons, plan some study, get all entrepreneurial, plan some travelling. Dream bigger than you ever have before, push yourself past your usual limitations, because Taurus, the world is your oyster.

Gemini

Quiet time and realignment. Check-in with yourself this week Gemini, to make sure you are maintaining balance, and look to see that you have everything you need.

Sometimes the outside world is just too darn noisy, it can make it hard to hear yourself think. So do yourself a kindness, minimise any distractions, and spend a little quiet time thinking about what you need for true balance.

Cancer

A great week to gather around you all of your closest friends and celebrate. The new friends that inspire you, and the old friends that have been there through thick and thin.

It doesn’t have to be anything big, it can be as random as you feel, because you don’t need a reason to celebrate, and sometimes Cancer you benefit from a little spontaneity. There is no better time for fun than right now, so go ahead, have some unscheduled fun.