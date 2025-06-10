Harm Reduction Hits the Main Stage at Music Festivals

Naloxone is just the beginning—what’s next for festival harm reduction?

Amid the pulsing beats and kaleidoscope of festival crowds, a quiet revolution is unfolding.

Nonprofits like This Must Be the Place are setting up shop beside food trucks and merch stands, offering free Narcan and overdose response training—proving that harm reduction has a place in the heart of music culture.

Founded in 2022, the Ohio-based group has distributed $4.5 million worth of naloxone at major festivals like Bonnaroo and Lollapalooza, capitalizing on relaxed FDA regulations that now treat the lifesaving spray like over-the-counter medicine.

Yet, challenges remain. Some festivals still resist fentanyl test strips, fearing they condone drug use, while activists push for safer consumption spaces.

From Mexico’s anonymous drug-checking booths to guerrilla-style Narcan distribution at Coachella, the movement is gaining momentum.

But with legal gray areas and lingering stigma, the question remains: How far will festivals go to keep fans safe—without killing the vibe?