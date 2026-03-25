HBO has unveiled the first trailer for its ‘Harry Potter’ series, coming Christmas 2026

The Boy Who Lives Again

The cupboard under the stairs is open once more. HBO has unveiled the first trailer for its ambitious ‘Harry Potter’ series, welcoming audiences back to Hogwarts with a fresh generation of stars.

Set to premiere during Christmas 2026, the debut season follows the young trio of Dominic McLaughlin (Harry), Alastair Stout (Ron), and Arabella Stanton (Hermione) as they discover the magical world that has captivated fans for decades.

The trailer offers a haunting glimpse of Harry’s life at Privet Drive before exploding into colour as Hagrid, played by Nick Frost, delivers the iconic acceptance letter.

From the grandeur of the Great Hall to the wonder of Platform 9 ¾, the footage teases a faithful retelling of the beloved source material.

With John Lithgow’s Dumbledore and Paapa Essiedu’s Snape making brief but powerful appearances, the series promises to weave classic moments with a new emotional depth, arriving just in time for the holidays.