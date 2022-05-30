Harry Styles has donated more than $1 million to gun violence prevention

In the aftermath of the tragic Uvalde school shooting last week, Harry Styles has pledged £791,000 to a gun safety support fund.

Harry Styles has proven yet again that he’s an out-and-out legend, donating more than $1 million dollars towards gun safety in the United States.

Teaming up with his touring company Live Nation, the money will be sent to the US based charity ‘Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund’.

Taking to Instagram, Harry wrote a message to fans: “Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at Robb Elementary School in Texas.”

“On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts, and sharing their suggested action items,” the post continued.

The announcement follows two horrific mass shootings in the United States in just a two week period. The first being in Buffalo, New York, with 10 people losing their lives, and even more recently, the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which resulted in 21 deaths: 19 children and two teachers.

The Uvlade tragedy is the deadliest school shooting since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in 2012, and the third deadliest in the country’s history.

Many other celebrities and musicians have expressed their disappointment in the American legal system since the two shootings, with Madonna, Jack White, Taylor Swift, and many more speaking out.

“I cannot imagine the heartache and heartbreak the parents of these 19 children must feel,” Madonna wrote on social media, calling for the government “reduce firearm access to people who are at risk of harming themselves or others”.

Jack White also wrote that he is “exhausted…with the ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem.”

We know $1 million dollars isn’t going to magically fix America’s gun control problem, but damn, we hope it helps.