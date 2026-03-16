Harry Styles Addresses Queerbaiting Allegations

We’re never gonna hear the end of this, are we?

Harry Styles has pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live for a second time, debuting two live performances of tracks from recent album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Harry hasn’t hosted SNL since pre-Covid times, but he’s made up for it by reminding the world of that British charm everyone and their Mum has come to be so fond of.

He reminisced on that last performance as well as his 2023 world tour, saying “back then, people seemed to pay a lot of attention to the clothes I was wearing, something called queerbaiting, and some people accused me of it.”

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Queerbaiting is used in the world of media when creators hint at a little something-something going on between two same-sex characters, but refuse to confirm it.

It’s usually reserved for the world of fiction and not real people, because they’re, you know, real people.

Luckily, Harry’s come to his own defense, saying, “did it ever occur to you that maybe you don’t know everything about me, Dad?”

Some people are taking this as an official coming-out, while others are taking it as a Chappell Roan-esque “stay the f*** out of my business” approach – and though both are pretty reasonable interpretations, we kind of hope it’s the latter.

He went on to talk about how great he reckons kissing is (which you would hope considering he named his album after it) which turned into him snubbing Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman’s advances.

Then entered cast member Ben Marshall, who Harry offered up a full-blown smooch to before turning to the camera and saying “now that’s queerbaiting!”

Cue internet meltdown – oh Harry, you’ve done it again!