Harry Styles is already changing his new tour stage after fans complained they literally couldn’t see him

Amsterdam fans accidentally became the stage-design beta testers.

Harry Styles has barely launched his new ‘Together, Together’ world tour, and fans are already forcing major changes to the production.

The tour opened this week at Amsterdam’s Johan Cruijff Arena, where TikTok and X quickly filled with videos from frustrated concertgoers claiming huge sections of the floor had severely obstructed views.

The problem comes down to the show’s massive stage design – an elaborate rectangle-shaped runway system featuring elevated bridges and giant looping catwalks stretching across the stadium floor.

While the setup looks impressive from above, fans standing underneath parts of the structure said they spent large chunks of the show unable to properly see the main stage, band or even Harry himself.

Considering many floor ticket holders paid premium VIP prices and queued for hours to secure barricade spots, the backlash escalated pretty quickly online.

A lot of fans compared the experience to “watching a race track”, with Styles constantly disappearing behind giant bridges as he ran around the sprawling runway loops throughout the night.

Initially, representatives for the tour defended the setup as a deliberate creative choice inspired by the loose, roaming energy of music festivals.

“The floor concept was designed to give fans freedom of movement and the ability to experience the show from different positions, rather than being confined to one fixed viewing angle,” the team explained.

But telling thousands of people packed into a stadium floor to simply “move around” if they can’t see the show was probably never going to land particularly well.

To their credit though, HSHQ responded fast.

On May 20, the team confirmed immediate changes were already being made during the Amsterdam run, including temporary barricade adjustments aimed at improving visibility on the floor.

More significantly, parts of the elevated “front bridge” structures are now reportedly being physically lowered ahead of the remaining Amsterdam dates and the upcoming London residency.

The production crew is also auditing the stage layout for future venues across the remainder of the 67-date tour, including the already massive 30-night residency planned for New York’s Madison Square Garden.

So while the first Amsterdam crowds unfortunately ended up acting as the guinea pigs for one of pop’s most overcomplicated stage concepts, at least the fixes are happening before the rest of the tour rolls through.