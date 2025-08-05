Hayley Williams calls out ‘racist country singer’ in a new track and fans think it’s Morgan Wallen

Paramore’s Hayley Williams is not here for the country bar scene, and she’s definitely not here for Morgan Wallen.
On Hayley Williams surprise solo album Ego (released exclusively via her website last Friday), the Paramore frontwoman dropped a track titled Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party that opens with a line that’s already setting the internet alight:
“I’ll be the biggest star at this racist country singer’s bar…”
William’s doesn’t name names, but fans and critics are pointing the finger straight at Wallen, especially since he opened This Bar & Tennessee Kitchen in Nashville last year, and Williams later confirmed she has “a lot of beef” with all the country star-owned bars on Broadway. When asked about her favourite, she simply replied: “Morgan Wallen’s. That’s my least favourite.”
Williams, a longtime critic of toxic fan culture, right-wing politics, and industry hypocrisy, seems to be using her new record as a kind of scorched-earth journal. The 17-track release pulls no punches, and EDAABP sets the tone–biting, disillusioned, and full of Nashville shade.
Wallen has yet to respond, but given his controversy-riddled history (including a 2021 racial slur incident), many see the line as long overdue.
Regardless, we now know two things for sure: Williams won’t be doing a Morgan Wallen collab anytime soon, and Ego might be the most unfiltered thing she’s ever made.
Check out Haley Williams’ track above and the full lyrics to Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party below and decide for yourself.