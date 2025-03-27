Hayley Williams Goes Full Metal: Deftones Collab Ignites Nashville

Paramore’s frontwoman steals the show with a headbanging Minerva revival.

Nashville’s favorite pop-punk princess proved her metal credentials once again as Hayley Williams joined Deftones for a blistering performance of Minerva during their hometown show.

The surprise collaboration marks Williams’ latest in a string of guerrilla appearances, following recent turns with Finneas and Cyndi Lauper—and reignites a decade-old musical kinship with the alt-metal icons.

Fans erupted as Hayley Williams, clad in her signature neon hair and boundless energy, traded Paramore’s polished angst for Deftones’ visceral soundscape. Her searing vocals and unrestrained headbanging underscored why she remains one of rock’s most dynamic performers.

The cameo arrives as Hayley Williams teases a long-awaited solo tour—her first since pandemic delays derailed plans for Petals for Armor. “If the world doesn’t fucking stop before then,” she quipped on Instagram, the Deftones collab might just be a warm-up for her next act.

For Williams, live performance isn’t just catharsis; it’s antidote to chaos. “When the world feels like it’s crumbling,” she told Rolling Stone, “those two hours of shared joy remind you why music matters.”

Luckily for us, theres video of her performance! Peep back here for more updates.