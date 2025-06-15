Hayley Williams torches Christian Music Industry amid Tait Scandal

‘I hope the industry crumbles’—Paramore’s frontwoman blasts systemic silence.

Hayley Williams, the fiery frontwoman of Paramore, has unleashed a scathing critique of the Christian music industry amid explosive sexual assault allegations against Michael Tait, former lead singer of Newsboys and DC Talk.

In a blistering Instagram Story, Williams condemned the industry’s systemic hypocrisy, writing, “I hope the CCM industry crumbles. And fuck all of you who knew and didn’t do a damn thing.”

Williams, who grew up in Nashville’s faith-based music scene, expressed conflicted sympathy for Tait, suggesting his alleged actions stemmed from decades of repressed identity under a “faulty structure of self-hatred.”

Her post accompanied a Guardian exposé detailing accusations from multiple men—some underage at the time—who claim Tait engaged in predatory behaviour and drug abuse.

Tait recently admitted to “reckless and destructive behaviour” in a public confession but disputed some details.

Meanwhile, Newsboys distanced themselves, calling the allegations “shattering.”

As the scandal rocks Christian music, Williams’ rage echoes a growing demand for accountability in an industry long accused of prioritising profit over people.