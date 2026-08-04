hazyphonics makes bedroom synth music feel wide open on If Only You Knew

A scrappy, synth-heavy record that turns bedroom production into its own little world.

There is something immediately likeable about an album that sounds as though the artist followed every good idea before having time to second-guess it.

That is the energy running through If Only You Knew, the new 16-track album from Los Angeles producer hazyphonics.

Made in her bedroom studio across one month in October 2025, it lands somewhere between the soft-focus electronica of Casino Versus Japan and the loose, hardware-driven experiments of Legowelt.

It is an electronic synth lover’s dream, but not in a polished or overly serious way.

The drum machines knock around, melodies drift in and out, samples appear from strange corners and the whole thing carries the charm of someone working quickly with whatever is nearby.

The title could easily belong to an introvert. If Only You Knew suggests there is always another side of a person left unseen, no matter how well somebody thinks they know them.

In this case, hazyphonics describes the record as a love letter made for one person while love was still close enough to reach.

Opener ‘Ragazzo’ sets the mood quickly. The synths are hazy, the beat is bright and there is enough movement in the production to make the track feel bigger than its bedroom origins.

‘A Friend of a Friend’ heads into more playful territory. There is a sense that hazyphonics is having fun with the sounds, testing how far each idea can bend before it breaks. It is kitschy, cool and slightly strange, but never messy for the sake of it.

Some of the sounds feel like loose field recordings, and by that, I mean like old gear or objects lying around the room. It is hard to tell, and there is not much reason to try. The mystery is part of the appeal.

‘WWWW’ is a small mood of its own, built around warm synths and a wandering melody. Like many of the tracks here, it gets in, makes its point and leaves before the idea wears thin.

That pacing is one of the album’s biggest strengths. The first few songs move quickly, and there is something refreshing about how little time hazyphonics wastes. These tracks do not hang around waiting to be admired.

Her personality comes through because of that. The production feels instinctive and unfussy, but never careless.

There is freedom in the way the music moves, with ideas arriving naturally and being left intact rather than polished into something safer.

At points, the album feels ready to soundtrack a late-night animated series. There is a colourful, slightly surreal energy that would sit comfortably beside something like Smiling Friends, where the world is familiar enough to recognise but odd enough to keep you watching.

‘Drama’ leans further into the bass, although the bright synth-piano chords stop it from becoming too heavy. ‘Messy Hair’ is exactly as rumpled as its title suggests, with noise left around the edges and nothing cleaned up beyond recognition.

‘Thrift Store’ builds on that approach, pulling together found textures, worn-in sounds and melodies that feel collected rather than designed. It works as one of the album’s strongest summaries, tying together a lot of what came before.

‘Reconnection’ brings in a little jazz without losing the DIY feel. It is smart and scrappy at the same time, with enough looseness to sound alive rather than mapped out.

Then there is ‘Hot Chocolate’, which might be the album’s clearest toe-tapper. It is confident, warm and introspective without becoming downbeat, which is a balance hazyphonics manages throughout the record.

By this point, the name hazyphonics feels completely right. The songs are cloudy around the edges, but the melodies are always clear enough to pull you through.

Much of the record was built around the MPC, and you can hear that beat-tape intimacy in the way the songs are assembled. At the same time, there is a looseness that makes it feel like musicians playing together rather than one person stacking parts alone in a room.

The album closes with ‘Finally’, a gentle last track that lets everything drift out naturally.

If Only You Knew feels like jazz made with synths, samples and whatever else happens to be within reach. It is intuitive, curious and open to accidents. More importantly, it proves that DIY music does not have to sound small.

It is a charming, strange and genuinely fun record. By the end, it feels as though hazyphonics has invited you into her world for a little while, and you leave slightly better off for having been there.