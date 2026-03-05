Hellfest to Honour Ozzy with Massive Statue

The Prince of Darkness immortalized in metal at French festival

The spirit of the Prince of Darkness will soon cast a permanent shadow over the fields of Clisson.

A colossal statue of the late, great Ozzy Osbourne is set to be unveiled at this year’s Hellfest, transforming the French metal mecca into a shrine for the fallen icon.

Sharon Osbourne delivered the thrilling announcement at the MIDEM conference in Cannes, offering the first glimpse of the unfinished tribute.

The entire Osbourne family will be present for the grand debut on June 18th, the opening day of the festival.

The monument follows in the footsteps of the Lemmy Kilmister statue erected at Hellfest in 2022, cementing the festival’s reputation as a hallowed ground for metal legends.

While the sculptor remains unnamed, the statue promises to capture the enduring legacy of a man who redefined rock.

It arrives during a period of profound tribute for Osbourne, who was recently honoured with a posthumous Lifetime Achievement Award at the BRIT Awards and is the subject of the ongoing ‘Working Class Hero’ exhibition in his native Birmingham.