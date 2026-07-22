Here’s Hilary Duff’s setlist for The Lucky Me Tour

Hilary Duff’s The Lucky Me Tour setlist brings together new album cuts and a Lizzie McGuire encore.

Hilary Duff has spent the better part of two decades away from a full world tour, so The Lucky Me Tour was never going to ignore the songs people grew up with.

The arena and amphitheatre run supports her sixth album, luck… or something, while pulling together tracks from every stage of her pop career.

‘Wake Up’ and ‘So Yesterday’ open the show, before the set moves through Dignity-era favourites ‘With Love’ and ‘Play With Fire’, the 2015 single ‘Sparks’, and nine songs from the new record.

‘Come Clean’ arrives near the end, naturally, with ‘Mature’ and ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ closing the night in the encore.

Duff has kept the 21-song running order remarkably steady since the tour began in June.

The latest confirmed setlist comes from Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre in West Valley City on July 17, and can be found in full below.

Hilary Duff’s The Lucky Me Tour setlist

‘Wake Up’

Extended intro with elements of ‘Mature’ ‘So Yesterday’ ‘Roommates’ ‘Weather for Tennis’ ‘Play With Fire’ ‘Breathe In. Breathe Out.’ ‘Sparks’

Shortened ‘Future Tripping’ ‘With Love’ ‘Beat of My Heart’ ‘You, from the Honeymoon’ ‘Anywhere but Here’ ‘Growing Up’ ‘Fly’

Extended intro ‘Holiday Party’ ‘We Don’t Talk’ ‘Why Not’ ‘Adult Size Medium’ ‘Come Clean’

Encore

‘Mature’ ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’

Check out Hilary Duff’s website for full tour dates.