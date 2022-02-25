Here’s what happened overnight in Ukraine

More sanctions have been threatened against Vladimir Putin as Ukraine prepares for its “hardest day” of the invasion.

Today, Kyiv is recovering from “horrific” Russian strikes that have been described as the city’s worst attack since World War II.

The Ukrainian government expects that today will be the “hardest day” of the invasion, as the military prepares for a tank attack on Kyiv.

Vladimir Putin has called for the Ukrainian military to overthrow their own government based on unfounded claims of neo-Nazism against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy.

The Russian President addressed the military on television, recommending they “take power in [their] own hands,” referring to the Ukrainian government as a “gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis.”

The EU, US, UK, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan are among the countries to threaten sanctions against Vladimir Putin, with the EU deciding to freeze European assets belonging to the Russian President.

Russia are already facing financial consequences for the invasion as Russia’s stocks and national currency sink to record lows.

Anti-war protests are in full-swing around the globe, including Moscow, where thousands of people have gathered to rally against the invasion.

More to come.