Here’s where to watch Jack White’s sold-out Michigan homecoming livestream

Jack White’s sold-out Pine Knob show will stream live worldwide on nugs. Here’s when and where to watch the Detroit homecoming.

Jack White’s tour is sold out, which is hardly surprising, but for anyone who missed out on tickets, he has teamed up with nugs to livestream his headline show at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan, giving fans around the world a considerably easier way into the room.

The livestream begins at 7pm ET on Saturday, July 25, with the full performance also available to watch on replay afterwards.

It marks White’s first headline show at Pine Knob, a venue located around 40 miles northwest of his hometown of Detroit.

For Australian fans, that means a far more manageable Sunday morning stream:

Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane: 9am AEST, Sunday, July 26

Adelaide and Darwin: 8:30am ACST, Sunday, July 26

Perth: 7am AWST, Sunday, July 26

Elsewhere around the watching world, the stream begins at:

Auckland: 11am, Sunday, July 26

Tokyo: 8am, Sunday, July 26

Singapore: 7am, Sunday, July 26

New Delhi: 4:30am, Sunday, July 26

London: midnight, Sunday, July 26

Paris and Berlin: 1am, Sunday, July 26

New York and Toronto: 7pm, Saturday, July 25

Chicago: 6pm, Saturday, July 25

Denver: 5pm, Saturday, July 25

Los Angeles and Vancouver: 4pm, Saturday, July 25

Anyone facing an especially grim alarm can simply catch the replay later, which is probably the more civilised option for much of Europe.

The stream is available to nugs subscribers. The platform is currently offering new and eligible returning members three months of access for $5 per month, down from its regular monthly price of $14.99, with the promotion running until August 15.

A subscription also unlocks more than 200 official Jack White live recordings, over 70 shows from the nugs White Stripes archive, and further material from The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. In other words, the Pine Knob show could easily become the start of a fairly deep weekend rabbit hole.

White is currently touring behind his latest album, Frozen Charlotte, with Patrick Keeler on drums, Dominic Davis on bass and Bobby Emmett on keys.

The Pine Knob date has been built as a full Detroit homecoming, with Michigan acts Easy Action and Prostitute appearing on the main stage. TY and Dori will play a separate Third Man Records-curated stage before the headline set, while the Third Man Rolling Record Store will also be parked at the venue.

There will even be $6 beers and $2 hot dogs near the Third Man stage, although sadly nugs has not yet developed the technology required to livestream those into Australian living rooms.