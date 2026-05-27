These female winemakers are behind some of Australia’s most exciting wines right now

We have rounded up the top female winemakers to watch at the Good Food & Wine Show 2026

The Good Food & Wine Show is one of the best places to discover what’s happening in Australian wine, and this year there’s no shortage of standout female producers worth seeking out.

From Barossa trailblazers to Limestone Coast favourites, here are four women helping shape the future of Australian wine.

Sarah Gregory (Genista Wines)

Sarah Gregory took a leap of faith when she left Melbourne, bought a vineyard in the Barossa and learned the wine industry from the ground up.

Today, Genista Wines has built a loyal following for its small-batch Shiraz and Grenache, with Gregory bringing the same attention to storytelling and branding as she does to the wine itself.

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Jane Richards and Claire Davies (Eight at the Gate)

Sisters Jane Richards and Claire Davies have spent nearly 25 years building Eight at the Gate into one of the Limestone Coast’s standout wineries.

While Claire oversees the vineyard and winemaking, Jane handles sales and marketing.

Their cool-climate Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz have helped put Wrattonbully firmly on the map.

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Jo Irvine (Levrier Wines)

Few Australian winemakers have done more to champion overlooked grape varieties than Jo Irvine.

Through Levrier Wines, she has built a reputation around varietals like Zinfandel, Cabernet Franc and Merlot, proving they deserve far more attention than they often receive.

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Darcy Lapidge (Soul Growers Wines)

Part of a new generation of Barossa winemakers, Darcy Lapidge is already making a name for herself at Soul Growers.

Known for wines like the Serendipitous Pinot Noir and Wild Iris Chardonnay, her people-first approach to winemaking is helping shape the future of the region.

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The Good Food & Wine Show heads to Melbourne, Sydney, Perth and Brisbane throughout 2026, giving visitors the chance to meet these producers and taste their wines firsthand.