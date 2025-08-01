Hilltop Hoods prove relevance is earned, not claimed

How Hilltop Hoods continue to define Aussie Hip Hop across generations

In an era dominated by bedroom producers and viral micro-hits, you’d be forgiven for thinking the hip hop heavyweights of the early 2000s had called it a night.

But Hilltop Hoods continue to defy that logic, remaining not only relevant but vital to the shape of Australian music in 2025.

With a career spanning over two decades, the Adelaide trio – Suffa, Pressure and DJ Debris – have done more than just hang around.

Constantly evolving with the times, their recent festival appearances have been nothing short of explosive, packing out stages with an unlikely blend of millennials who grew up listening to The Calling and Gen Z fans discovering their discography via TikTok remixes.

So what keeps Hilltop Hoods at the top of their game? For starters: authenticity. They’ve never chased trends, only created their own.

Their production has matured, their lyrics have deepened and their ability to move between introspection and bangers (1995, Colby Sweater) cements them as timeless staples in Aussie hip hop.

Their 2024 collab-heavy EP The Great Expanse: Revisited brought in younger artists from across genres, proving they’re not just gatekeepers – they’re collaborators.

If you caught their recent Splendour set, you’d know they’re still one of the tightest live acts in the country, never afraid to evolve and roll with the times.

As Suffa once put it: “We’re not trying to be the biggest. We just want to be better.” It’s clearly a sentiment fans understand and appreciate – one that’s helped cement their status as lifers or legends in a culture that often burns fast and fades even faster.

With a new full-length teased for 2026, don’t expect them to pass the mic just yet. In fact, their Nosebleed Section is still #2 on Triple J’s hottest 100, only just falling short of the nation’s number 1 favourite song.

Says it all, really.

Georgie Tancred