‘Grass Fed’ from Hippo Crush offers unfettered rock from all angles

Grass Fed from Hippo Crush is a bubbling pot of rock influences throughout the decades, delivered earnestly and straight down the line.

Take a look below at this loveable motley crew. Gavin Stumpers, Nina Reissinger, Lance Callard and Carleton Freeman, are their names, and they make up Graceland’s most eclectic alt-rock outfit, Hippo Crush.

The 4-piece have been a unit for a few years now, touring Western Australia’s watering holes and sharpening their chops. They recently tracked their second record, Grass Fed at 51 Road Studio, and I can confirm it’s a very entertaining listen. Let’s talk about it.

HC opens the fold with Opposititus. With its driving backbeat and ominous strings, it’s a confident, intriguing opener. On What just happened? we’re introduced to some whirling lead guitar, backing vocals, and a sporadic but effective keyboard passage.

Next up is Hypnofied, one of the most memorable tracks, at least for me. With its chugging power chords, running tempo, and old school guitar solo, it’s a no-nonsense banger to dance away to.

Another memorable moment is the arpeggiated bass on track 4, Don’t Mind Me. Mysterious, sinister, and above all, creative. Elsewhere, Wandering offers up some of the strongest melodies on the record, reminding me of early Arctic Monkeys a little bit. And that’s definitely a good thing.

Closing track Inside Me is unfettered gall. The gain’s turned up, my head is bopping, and my adrenaline is pumping. I love that Hippo just throws the balls to the wall for their closer. I can imagine this track serving their rowdier live sets well.

Overall, I believe the 4-piece is sure to tear up the WA live music scene with these convicting, organic tracks. Rock on, HC.

Listen to Grass Fed from Hippo Crush below: