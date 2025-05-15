HLabs PRE169 Review

A Modern Take on a Classic Sound 🎧✨

In the world of audio gear, the HLabs PRE169 stands out as a compelling tribute to a legendary classic — the Studer 169 microphone preamp. Crafted by the French team at HLabs, this 500 series preamp is a modern reimagining of the beloved sound of vintage consoles, without the burdensome size and maintenance of an entire vintage desk.

⚙️ Build Quality and Design

The HLabs PRE169 is built to last. From the moment you hold it, the solid construction is undeniable. Internally, it boasts an input transformer and a hefty Carnhill output transformer — the very same model used in the revered Neve 51-series console. The dual circuit boards are a testament to durability and meticulous engineering, making this unit a reliable addition to any studio setup.

🎛️ Control and Features

On the front panel, the PRE169 offers a range of practical features:

🎚️ Gain Control: Adjustable from 18 to 42dB, with an additional high-gain switch pushing it to an impressive 65dB — perfect for quiet sources like the SM7b or ribbon microphones.

Adjustable from 18 to 42dB, with an additional high-gain switch pushing it to an impressive 65dB — perfect for quiet sources like the SM7b or ribbon microphones. 🎧 Clean Output Fader: For precise volume control without affecting the tonal characteristics.

For precise volume control without affecting the tonal characteristics. ⚡ 48V Phantom Power: Essential for condenser microphones.

Essential for condenser microphones. 🔄 Phase Flip Switch: For quick phase correction.

For quick phase correction. 🔇 Pad: For managing high-output sources.

For managing high-output sources. 📉 Variable High-Pass Filter: Sweeping from 20 to 315 Hz, ideal for eliminating subsonic rumble or fine-tuning low-end response.

Sweeping from 20 to 315 Hz, ideal for eliminating subsonic rumble or fine-tuning low-end response. 🔴 Metering: A clear and effective multicolor LED that indicates signal presence (green), near clipping (yellow), and overload (red).

A clear and effective multicolor LED that indicates signal presence (green), near clipping (yellow), and overload (red). 🎸 High-Z Instrument Input: A front-facing jack for direct instrument connection.

🎶 Sound Quality

When it comes to sound, the HLabs PRE169 delivers versatility. It can provide a clean, transparent signal path when needed, but the real magic happens when you push it. Driving the output transformer introduces a touch of harmonic warmth, perfect for vocals and acoustic instruments. This characteristic saturation adds depth without overpowering the source — a subtle but impactful tonal enhancement.

🚀 Why the HLabs PRE169 Stands Out

In a market saturated with recreations and clones, the HLabs PRE169 is a breath of fresh air. It doesn’t just imitate; it reinterprets. This preamp brings the spirit of a vintage console to the modern studio in a compact, reliable format.

💰 Pricing and Availability

The HLabs PRE169 is currently available for 620 Euros directly from HLabs’ store. For anyone seeking a versatile preamp with a touch of classic character, this could be your next studio secret weapon.

If you’re ready to add a touch of vintage warmth and modern precision to your recordings, the HLabs PRE169 is worth exploring. 🎶🔥



