Hockey Dad announce brand new EP ‘The Clip’

Hockey Dad’s next album promises to be an abrasive look into their past

Windang Surf-Rock duo Hockey Dad are releasing a vulnerable new EP comprised of songs cut from their old records.

It’s been over a year since Hockey Dad released their last full-length album, Rebuild Repeat, which featured a stunning tracklist that saw the band at their most polished, especially on songs such as ‘Still Have Room’ and ‘Wreck & Ruin.’

To follow it up, HD is working on releasing songs that were initially cut from their older LPs, Blend Inn and Brain Candy, in the form of their upcoming EP, The Clip.

The leading single from the EP, ‘All Hat No Cattle’, is already out for your listening pleasure, and it’s exactly what you want from a Hockey Dad single, with a few additions that really make it stand out from the rest of their discography.

It’s got the well-crafted melodies sung perfectly by lead singer Zach Stephenson, the blend of subtlety and nuance in the verses, with a huge chorus to finish it off, and of course, the right amount of quirkiness that sets the boys apart from your average indie band (which, on this track, comes in the form of long-time bassist, Steve Bourke singing “Ride ‘em cowboy’ between lines in the verses to really give it that “western feel”.)

The band’s current bio on Spotify gives fans a feel for what vibe they’re going for on The Clip, referring to it as a sort of time capsule of sound.



“These songs are an exorcism of past life”, the bio reads,



“After the carefully crafted and gently performed songs of Rebuild Repeat, The Clip feels confrontational and determined to be heard.”



The Clip releases on the 12th of September.

