Pop artist Holiday Sidewinder has delivered an electrifying exclusive performance for Live from Happy!

The global sensation performed a vibrant live rendition of her new single, ‘Die Hard,’ showcasing the track’s high-voltage energy and playful defiance in an intimate setting.

The session highlights Sidewinder’s compelling vocals and charismatic stage presence, offering fans a powerful new perspective on the anthem.

The performance was made possible by Almighty and Pig Hog Cables.

