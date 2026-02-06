Holiday Sidewinder performs
‘Die Hard’
Live from Happy
Big love to Almighty and Pig Hog Cables for supporting this session
Pop artist Holiday Sidewinder has delivered an electrifying exclusive performance for Live from Happy!
The global sensation performed a vibrant live rendition of her new single, ‘Die Hard,’ showcasing the track’s high-voltage energy and playful defiance in an intimate setting.
The session highlights Sidewinder’s compelling vocals and charismatic stage presence, offering fans a powerful new perspective on the anthem.
Check out Holiday Sidewinder on Instagram!