Hollow Knight: Silksong release crashes storefronts, breaks half a million players on Steam

Hollow Knight: Silksong launch crashes Steam and storefronts after smashing 500,000 concurrent players

After six long years of waiting, Hollow Knight: Silksong has finally landed, and it’s already rewriting the rulebook for indie game launches.

The sequel to Team Cherry’s award-winning Hollow Knight went live this week at just 20 bucks, and the hype was so heavy it broke 500,000 concurrent players on Steam.

The surge didn’t just make history, it actually crashed the service, along with other digital storefronts including Xbox and the Nintendo eShop.

It’s a record-breaking debut for a small Australian studio whose bug-filled world has grown into a global phenomenon.

Fans who’ve been obsessing over crumbs of info since 2019 are now diving headfirst into the long-awaited Metroidvania sequel, and it looks like the wait was worth it.