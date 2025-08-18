Holly Humberstone locks in three Aussie sideshows for 2025 tour with Sam Fender

Holly Humberstone announces three Australian sideshows this November.

Holly Humberstone has locked in three headline shows for Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney this November.

The British indie-pop star will land in Australia later this year, joining Sam Fender on his largest Australian tour to date, while also playing her own headline dates in three east-coast cities.

She’ll perform at Naarm’s Max Watts on Wednesday, 13 November; Meanjin’s The Triffid on Monday, 18 November; and Eora’s Factory Theatre on Saturday, 23 November.

Following a Secret Sounds presale on Friday, 15 August at 11am, general tickets officially go on sale today, Monday, 18 August, at 11am AEST.

The announcement arrives off the back of a landmark year for Humberstone.

In 2024, she was handpicked to join Taylor Swift on select dates of the Eras Tour, including a career-defining performance at Wembley Stadium.

The opportunity not only placed her before tens of thousands of new listeners but also solidified her status as a rising force on the world stage.

Since winning the BRITs Rising Star Award in 2022, Humberstone has built a reputation for blending emotionally raw storytelling with atmospheric, widescreen production.

Her 2023 debut album Paint My Bedroom Black landed in the UK Top 5, showcasing her ability to shift between intimate ballads and soaring pop anthems.

Earlier this year she released the collaborative EP Work In Progress, teaming up with acclaimed artists MUNA, Medium Build, and Tiny Habits.

The project underscored her versatility and instinct for collaboration, extending her creative reach without compromising her hallmark confessional style.

For Australian fans, the November sideshows will be Humberstone’s first headline appearances in the country.

Her ability to turn vulnerability into powerful performance makes her especially captivating in smaller, more intimate settings.

With a catalogue that already includes festival-tested tracks and tender fan favourites, these shows promise to be a rare opportunity to see a rising global star up close before her trajectory carries her to even bigger stages.