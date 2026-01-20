Hot Chips: The Fresh Creator Series – jnr.

Sydney musician jnr. shares his DIY studio, new music, and creative setup.

Our latest Hot Chips visits Sydney musician Ben Siva – better known as jnr. – in his Surry Hills apartment, a space that doubles as both home and studio.

Amid records, curated décor, and quirky finds from Facebook Marketplace, the room reflects his DIY approach: everything has a purpose, and nothing is accidental.

Fresh off a string of releases, jnr.’s latest single ‘as you are’ was written during a residency in the south of France. Its sun-soaked warmth extends to the video, co-directed with his partner Zoe Dubuc, with whom he shares the inner-city apartment.

2025 has already been busy: producing and collaborating with Sydney artists like Hevenshe, RAGEFLOWER, and FVNERAL, and releasing the dance-pop experiment 2CLOSE. Triple J airplay and streaming playlists have kept momentum building, and with an EP on the way and live shows alongside Last Dinosaurs, Chloe Dadd, jnr. is steadily carving out his place in the alt-pop scene.

