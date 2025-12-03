How to See Your Spotify Wrapped (Without Losing Your Mind)

So… how do you actually see your Spotify Wrapped?

Every year, Spotify Wrapped drops like a cultural holiday – part personal diary, part public spectacle, part “oh god, did I really listen to that 87 times in one night?” moment.

Whether you want to relive your most-played bangers, quietly judge your friends’ top artists, or meme your way through December, here’s how to get your Wrapped without trawling through endless menus.

1. Open the App (Yes, the Actual App)

Wrapped is mobile-first territory. Open the Spotify app on your iPhone or Android — the web player won’t save you here. If your Wrapped is live, it should appear as a big, shiny banner on your home screen. Tap it and dive straight into the chaos.

2. Update Spotify If It’s Not Showing

If the banner isn’t there yet, don’t panic — your Wrapped isn’t ghosting you.

Head to the App Store or Google Play and update Spotify. Wrapped only appears on the latest version.

3. Find It Manually

Still missing? You can search for “Spotify Wrapped” inside Spotify’s search bar. It’ll pull up the hub with all your personalised cards, your top artists, your top songs, your listening moods, and the bits Spotify made up for fun.

4. Rewatch the Whole Thing

Once you’ve opened it, you can replay your Wrapped story as many times as you like (or until you accept that yes, you did listen to that breakup track all year long).

5. Share Your Cards

Spotify wrapped its Wrapped in ready-made social stickers because they know we’re going to post it. Hit Share, throw it on Instagram, Threads, TikTok, Messenger — or send it privately to a friend for judgment.