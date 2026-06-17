Human Nature are finally telling their story in new memoir Only Human

After more than three decades together, the beloved quartet is finally sharing the stories behind the hits.

Published with Allen & Unwin, Only Human: Harmony Through the Hits and Hard Times will feature never-before-shared stories, written in their own voices and told on their terms.

They shared that the memoir will be “an honest reflection on friendship, ambition, family, success and survival – and what it really means to spend more than thirty years growing up together.”

The Sydney-based band was formed in the late eighties, originally creating a doo-wop group called The 4 Trax when Tobey Allen, Phil Burton, and brothers Andrew and Mike Tierney came together as schoolmates.

Signing with Sony Music as Human Nature, they released their debut album, Telling Everybody, in 1996 and have continued to release music for more than twenty years.

They won the ARIA Award for Highest Selling Australian Album of the Year in 2006 for Reach Out: The Motown Record and were awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in 2019 for service to the performing arts and entertainment industry. They were also inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame that same year.

Human Nature continues to tour their iconic catalogue, with songs like ‘Sign Your Name’, ‘Eternal Flame’ and ‘Every Time You Cry’ with John Farnham – whose combined streams total more than 115 million – as well as their latest release, ‘Upside Down’.

The band is scheduled for a Las Vegas residency, Back To The Sound Of Motown, on July 31, August 1 and August 2 this year, ahead of the release of their book.

From humble beginnings to international renown and the legacy of their long-running career, they will certainly have a story to tell. Whether you’ve followed them since the Telling Everybody days or discovered them through their Motown era, Only Human looks set to be a heartfelt celebration of one of Australia’s most enduring musical success stories.

Their memoir will be released on Monday, November 3, and to celebrate, Human Nature will perform exclusive shows at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on November 2 and Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on November 4.

Pre-order Only Human: Harmony Through the Hits and Hard Times and get your tickets for the shows here.